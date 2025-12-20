I Refuse to Be the Family ATM Just Because I’m Child-Free

I told her, softly, “I love those kids more than anything. But I can’t be the person you only reach out to for money.” I offered to help them with long-term solutions like budgeting, job leads, and ways to stabilize things. But I didn’t step back into the same financial cycle. My SIL said she understood and hung up. I haven’t heard from her or my brother since. My parents keep saying I should do it “for the kids,” but I hate that they’re using the kids to manipulate me. Would I be wrong if I went low-contact with all of them for a while?



Bryan