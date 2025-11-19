I Refuse to Keep Supporting My Adult Stepkids, I’m Only Family When They Need Something

Hello Bright Side,

My name is Steven. When I married my wife 12 years ago, her kids were already 10 and 12. They were polite at first, but I could tell they were keeping their distance. I didn’t mind.

I knew it would take time to earn their trust, so I tried to show up in all the quiet ways that mattered. I helped with homework, went to school events, helped them through college, loaned money when they needed it, and even watched their kids when they became parents themselves.