I Refuse to Pay for My Stepdaughter’s Tuition, I’m Not Her Personal ATM

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve been married to my husband for 7 years. I’m childfree, but he has one daughter, Mila, who is turning 18.

Mila is going to college soon, and she chose a pricey one. My husband wants me to help him with the tuition because I earn more than him. He had never asked me for anything regarding her expenses, but I guess college was something he really needed my help with.

I never wanted any kids myself because I don’t want the burden, and he knows it well. So, I told him, “Do I look like a walking ATM? Your kid’s education is not my responsibility. Let her go to a community college.”

He smirked, said “Okay” and then left the room. I went out of the house, thinking that the issue was settled.

A couple of hours later, I came back home and froze: my husband had packed his things in boxes, and they were near the entry hall.

He looked at me and said, “Now you will be more comfortable in the house. I decided to move out with Mila so that you don’t have to carry any responsibilities.”

His plan was to move into a much smaller studio and use the rent he pays for our fancy house to cover his daughter’s tuition.

Just like that, he decided to leave our home and let me live there all by myself, as if I were a stranger to him! I couldn’t say anything because I was in shock.

It’s been a week, and I haven’t heard from him. I don’t know what to do.

Does he have the right to pressure me to contribute to his daughter’s tuition?

My money is mine, I earned it, and I should have the freedom to do what I want with it... and what I want is to spend it on myself!

Any advice for me?

Denise