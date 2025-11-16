I Couldn’t Tolerate My Stepdaughter’s Attitude Any Longer—So I Gave Her a Reality Check

You chose to MARRY SOMEONE WHO HAS A CHILD. YOUR WIFE has obviously NOT TRIED VER HARD TO FOSTER a healthy relationship between you two. You paying for everything could have been your wife's plan all along. Her being upset with you, is probably her way of deflecting her own misuse if your love and support. Although I believe that you have gone over and above to become a part of your stepdaughter's life, with no help from your wife, it's time to move on from any relationship with your stepdaughter.Your wife trying to guilt you says more about her and how she values you than it does about you. She had YOU doing the things that her ex should have been doing for his own daughter. Including paying for the car and it's insurance and maintenance. Sometimes you fight, and fight, to catch the big fish, when in reality you just hooked a minnow that wraps your line around an abandoned anchor. You are a much better man than you are getting credit for. Your wife wasted a lot of time not doing anything. She should not act surprised if you have finally said enough. And you should not be surprised that she will ALWAYS take her daughter's side.