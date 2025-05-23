I Took Off My Bra at Work and the Reactions Caught Me Completely Off Guard

“Everything seemed normal until mid-morning. I was deeply focused on a project when I saw our HR manager, Ms. Evans, approaching my desk. She’s usually very approachable, but she had a somewhat serious expression. My stomach did a little flip. This time, the HR person came over to say, ‘Could we have a quick word in my office, please?’



In her office, she explained, very politely, that a couple of colleagues had mentioned my ‘attire’ and that it had made them ‘uncomfortable’ because it was ‘noticeable’ that I wasn’t wearing a bra. She spoke about maintaining a ‘consistent professional appearance’ and implied that going braless might not align with that, even if not explicitly against any written dress code. I was stunned. I felt my cheeks flush. I had made sure my clothing was not sheer or overly tight. I was covered and, I thought, dressed appropriately. To be told my choice was ‘distracting’ or ‘unprofessional’ felt unfair and, frankly, a bit intrusive.

I left her office feeling confused and a little embarrassed. Is this a common workplace expectation I was unaware of? Was I in the wrong?”



Thank you for sharing your story with us. It’s understandable why you feel bewildered by this situation, especially when you felt your clothing was appropriate.