Megan Fox Reveals New Pregnancy in Daring Photoshoot Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Megan Fox has shared that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, are expecting a baby. On Monday, November 11, the 38-year-old Transformers actress took to Instagram to announce the exciting news through a striking photoshoot. This announcement marks a special moment for Fox, who is already a mother of three.

In a series of photos, Fox is seen holding a positive pregnancy test in one shot, while in another, she is wearing nothing but black oil, which covers her as she gently cradles her baby bump. In her caption, Megan Fox included lyrics from Kelly’s song Last November, referencing a past miscarriage the couple had experienced. She wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back. 👼🏼❤️” Fox also tagged Machine Gun Kelly in the post, confirming that he is the father.

Fox has previously hinted at experiencing a miscarriage through two heartfelt poems in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In an interview with Good Morning America discussing the collection, Fox spoke about facing the loss with the support of her fiancé by her side. “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” In an excerpt from her book, Fox writes, "There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day…[...]" "But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides," the actress added. “I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?”

Furthermore, Kelly has previously spoken about the inspiration for his 2022 song Twin Flame, which includes a heartbeat sound in the background. He revealed that the track was initially titled “One Day and 10 Weeks.”



However, it appears that this was not the first time Fox had experienced pregnancy loss. In another interview in 2023, the actress opened up about going through an ectopic pregnancy. Reflecting on the experience, Fox said, "That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’" She continued, "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar."

Fox and Kelly's relationship, which began in 2020, has been on and off, but Fox credits Kelly with inspiring her to write her poetry book. "The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson," she shared, referring to her fiancé by his real name. In January 2022, the couple got engaged, with Fox sharing the exciting news on Instagram. Before her relationship with Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for over a decade, and they have three children together: 12-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi, and 8-year-old Journey. Kelly, meanwhile, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

