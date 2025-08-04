My Coworker Claimed My Work and Got Embarrassingly Exposed

Hi Bright Side!

I’m Mike, and it’s my first time writing to you guys. It’s not necessarily something I want help with, but I have this funny story I just wanted to share. Maybe it will help others in their workplace, dunno. For context, I work at a large corporation. I won’t give the name, for confidentiality purposes.

There’s this woman I work with who’s been driving me crazy for months. This person, my coworker, always stole credit for my work, swooping in at the last minute. I’m not the kind of guy who likes to stir up a conflict, so I usually let it slide.

But it reached a point where I just couldn’t take it anymore. So I came up with a plan. It was sneaky, but effective if you ask me.

This time, I handed her an incomplete draft with flawed data. She proudly presented it, but when the department head asked a simple question, she froze. I was sooo happy, you have no idea. I watched her as she went pale, flipping through the pages, obviously so confused.