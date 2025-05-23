“She Looks Just Like Her Dad,” Dakota Johnson’s Cannes Look Had Everyone Divided
Dakota Johnson made a memorable debut at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads and sparking conversations with her distinct fashion choices. Her presence was highly anticipated, and her two main Gucci ensembles ensured that attendees and online commentators alike had plenty to discuss, from high praise to some more critical observations, and even familial comparisons.
Dakota chose a black minimalistic dress that perfectly contrasted her second, vibrant look. Vogue highlighted how she was “bringing minimalism to Cannes,” while Glamour pointed out the added sophistication of the Avoine head jewel from Boucheron’s Untamed Nature collection. InStyle celebrated the black slip dress as “Summer’s Unassuming MVP,” praising its timeless appeal and how it captivated fashion enthusiasts at the festival.
Her second look of the evening was a pink strapless gown adorned with fringed embroidery, a bold choice that Vogue described as leaning “a little more into statement territory.” The dress’s soft blush hue and twinkling texture brought an ethereal glamour to the red carpet, with Red Carpet Fashion Awards calling it “arguably one of her best Gucci looks to date.” The fringe, in particular, added a magical movement that caught many eyes.
Fans were overwhelmingly positive about this debut outfit. Comments ranged from “Dakota looks stunning. Best dressed for sure,” to “She is stunning and that dress is a dream!” Admirers also praised her class and style evolution, noting, “Dakota looks and dresses really nice these past few years, she found her style,” and “Dakota looks so pretty in pink.”
However, not all feedback was glowing; some critics mentioned concerns over her slim frame, with one remarking, “Dakota’s dress is stunning, but she looks very skinny.”
Many fans couldn’t pick a favorite, expressing their love for both ensembles. “Both looks are great. The gown is absolutely gorgeous and Cannes worthy. Love.” Another shared, “I love both looks, the premier look is absolutely divine and most definitely one of the best among a sea of Gucci hits.”
The consensus was clear: Dakota did not disappoint in either appearance. “Always look forward to Dakota’s looks on any red carpet,” a fan commented.
Aside from the fashion buzz, some viewers couldn’t help but notice Dakota’s familial resemblance. “She’s a beautiful girl. Don & Mel genes in action,” one remarked, while another echoed, “She is a beautiful woman. I think she looks a lot like her dad.”
This comparison added a sentimental layer to the festival chatter, blending Dakota’s heritage with her blossoming star presence.
