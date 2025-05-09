“Is Disrespectful” Shakira’s Look Shocks at 2025 Met Gala — Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting the unique and artistic outfits worn by their favorite celebrities. This year’s theme, “Tailored For You,” promoted personal expression, encouraging guests to choose outfits that reflected their true selves. Many embraced the concept by wearing neutral-toned gowns inspired by classic menswear tailoring.

However, some fans felt that Shakira had pushed the boundaries of this freedom too far.