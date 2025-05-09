“Is Disrespectful” Shakira’s Look Shocks at 2025 Met Gala — Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing
The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting the unique and artistic outfits worn by their favorite celebrities. This year’s theme, “Tailored For You,” promoted personal expression, encouraging guests to choose outfits that reflected their true selves. Many embraced the concept by wearing neutral-toned gowns inspired by classic menswear tailoring.
However, some fans felt that Shakira had pushed the boundaries of this freedom too far.
One user expressed a nuanced view, commenting: “I think showing up off theme is disrespectful. Especially since it was honoring real life people. You do look amazing though which I guess is all that was important.” Her take reflects a sentiment shared by many — admiration for Shakira’s style, mixed with disappointment over her straying from the event’s theme, which celebrated Black menswear fashion and cultural legacy.
One Instagram user praised Shakira’s appearance, commenting, “Beautiful .. but not on theme whatsoever,” summing up a sentiment echoed by others. Another user, chimed in with a cheeky observation: “Missed the assignment,” suggesting the star’s dress, though stunning, didn’t quite fit the theme.
Some fans seemed a bit puzzled about the event’s requirements altogether. One of them openly asked, “WHAT IS THE THEME ???” while the other clarified things, reminding others, “Isn’t the theme: Tailoring Black Style?”
Despite facing strong criticism, Shakira still received praise from many who admired her dress—even though they agreed it didn’t align with the event’s theme.
On Facebook, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. A user kept it simple and sweet with, “Love your pink dress,” and another added, “Shakira very beautiful.” Another fan was full of praise, writing, “Very impressive, I love the pink dress! You’re rocking that Met Gala look.” They also expressed their love with a heartfelt message and lots of red hearts.
Shakira needed help from three bodyguards to manage the dramatic train of her gown while walking the Met Gala carpet. “My legs are shaking just trying to balance it,” she told a news media outlet.
Last year Shakira made a striking Met Gala debut in a sleek, elegant red column dress with a head-turning slit. Adding to the drama was a breathtaking cape, crafted from nearly 100 meters of fabric, flowing behind her like a blooming rose.
Indeed, Shakira's dress has sparked mixed opinions, but there's no denying she looked stunning in it.