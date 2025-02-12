10 Iconic Celebrities Who Transformed Before Our Eyes Over the Decades

There’s something magical about flipping through old photo albums—seeing your younger self, the wild fashion choices, the carefree smiles. Celebrities go through the same transformation, no matter how much Hollywood magic or cosmetic tweaks are involved. Time changes everyone, and every stage of life brings its own charm. Let’s take a nostalgic look at how these stars have evolved over the decades.

1. Willem Dafoe

© MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo, Lia Toby / WENN.com/agefotostock/East News, MPP/Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

2. Holly Marie Combs

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection/Everett Collection/East News, © Pacific Press Media Production Corp. / Alamy Stock Photo

3. Jamie Lee Curtis

Cinema Publishers Collection/ The Hollywood Archiv/agefotostock/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

4. Janice Dickinson

5. La Toya Jackson

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, © La Toya Jackson / Instagram

6. Donatella Versace

EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, © Donatella Versace / Instagram

7. Priscilla Presley

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, Invision/Invision/East News, © Priscilla Presley / Instagram

8. Kate Moss

Idols/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

9. Renée Zellweger

UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Album/EAST NEWS, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

10. Judi Dench

© Bob Haswell/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Invision/Invision/East News

How long has it been since you took a look at your teen photos? Seeing a considerable transformation in how we look on the outside can inspire changes inside us and signify a fresh start in life.

Preview photo credit EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Donatella Versace / Instagram

