10 Nail Trends Taking Over Pedicure Season This Summer 2026

This summer, the pedicure looks different than it did even a year ago — clients are scrolling, saving, and walking into salons this June 2026 asking for the toe looks they spotted online. The shades selling out fastest aren’t the loud novelties but the wearable, light-catching, quietly expensive gel manicure finishes that make feet look freshly done in every sandal. From shimmering jelly washes to soft “new neutral” pastels, these are the pedicure looks nail artists keep recreating on repeat.

Here are the 10 nail trends defining pedicure season this summer — plus simple steps to nail the trickier ones at home.