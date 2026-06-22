10 Nail Trends Taking Over Pedicure Season This Summer 2026
This summer, the pedicure looks different than it did even a year ago — clients are scrolling, saving, and walking into salons this June 2026 asking for the toe looks they spotted online. The shades selling out fastest aren’t the loud novelties but the wearable, light-catching, quietly expensive gel manicure finishes that make feet look freshly done in every sandal. From shimmering jelly washes to soft “new neutral” pastels, these are the pedicure looks nail artists keep recreating on repeat.
Here are the 10 nail trends defining pedicure season this summer — plus simple steps to nail the trickier ones at home.
Pearl Halo
Pearl and opal finishes are everywhere this June — a luminous, seashell sheen that shifts gently in the sunlight. It adds dreamy dimension without a single fleck of glitter, turning an ordinary shade into something that looks custom-made and quietly magical.
Watercolor Bloom
Milky nails were all the hype last summer, but this year that translucent base is getting a colorful update. Blooming watercolor nails are one of June’s standout looks — soft drops of color that diffuse into a sheer, milky base like ink in water for a hazy, airbrushed finish. It’s the dreamy, soft-focus evolution of last year’s plain milky manicure, giving each toe a one-of-a-kind painterly look with no sharp lines.
How to get this look:
- Begin with a sheer or milky base as your canvas.
- Drop a small dot of diluted gel color onto the nail and blur it outward with a clean brush.
- Layer a second soft shade for depth if you like.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to lock in the watercolor haze.
Lip-Gloss Jelly
The jelly finish has grown up for summer 2026: translucent, glossy jellies in berry and rose give toes a juicy, see-through wash instead of flat opaque color. It’s the lit-from-within look that flatters short nails best, reading polished-but-undone and catching the light like a fresh coat of lip gloss.
Chrome Tips
The French pedicure gets a futuristic update with chrome-dipped tips — a mirror-bright metallic edge over a sheer base instead of the classic white line. It catches the light with every step, modernizing the most-requested shape of the season without tipping into full mirror-chrome.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer nude or milky base and cure it fully.
- Paint a thin tip line along the free edge in soft white as your guide.
- Buff chrome powder over the tip with a sponge applicator for a mirror finish.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat so the metallic edge stays crisp.
Tomato Girl Red
Deep crimson had its season, but summer 2026 is all about something brighter and juicier. The “tomato girl” aesthetic lives on, and a bright, juicy tomato red is its glossiest expression on toes. It trades dark, moody depth for sun-drenched cheer, glowing against bronzed skin and feeling instantly lighter and more summer-ready.
Dusty Periwinkle
Periwinkle is the soft blue-purple bridging this summer’s love of both pastels and blues — gentle, dreamy, and more interesting than a plain baby blue. It reads cool and calming against a summer tan, the kind of unexpected “new neutral” that draws compliments without ever feeling loud.
Sheer Pink Glaze
With Pantone shaping the year’s palette toward soft whites and pinks, sheer milky pink is one of the defining neutral finishes of the season. It enhances the natural nail instead of covering it, the barely-there “your toes but better” glaze that grows out invisibly and never looks dated.
Sage Wash
Green keeps climbing the trend charts, and a soft sage wash is its most wearable summer form — fresh, natural, and calming. It works as a “new neutral” that flatters every skin tone, a grounded alternative for anyone who finds bright greens too loud but wants more than beige.
Iced Coffee Nude
Warm browns are having a major moment, and a milky iced-coffee nude is the most wearable version for toes. It deepens a tan and reads quietly luxe, a creamy caramel neutral that carries a pedicure from beach mornings straight into dinner.
Sunlit Coral
Coral always returns for summer, but this year it’s the soft, peachy-coral version leading — warm, flattering, and effortlessly chic. It captures the quiet-luxury mood perfectly, bright enough to feel like summer but muted enough to go with every sandal and outfit.
So which of these summer pedicure looks lands at the top of your list — juicy lip-gloss jelly, cool dusty periwinkle or a creamy iced-coffee nude? Drop your favorite below, and bookmark a little inspiration for your next pedicure appointment!