10 Shocking Facts That Could One Day Save Your Life
Life isn’t nearly as terrifying as the media sometimes makes it out to be — the world’s full of joy, laughter, and good times. Still, when trouble strikes (even if it’s not often), it can catch you off guard. That’s why it’s always wise to stay prepared.
We’ve gathered a collection of fascinating and potentially life-saving facts that could come in handy when you least expect it.
Keep scrolling to discover some carefully verified tips that might just help you stay safe, even in the worst-case scenarios.
1. If your house suddenly smells fishy and there’s no reason for it, there’s a good chance an electrical fire is brewing.
If your home smells like fish, you might assume it’s a plumbing or HVAC issue. But in fact, you must immediately call emergency services, because in most cases fishy smell means overheated electrical components.
Wires and electrical parts are covered in heat-resistant plastic and chemicals for insulation. When they get too hot, that coating starts burning, releasing a fishy odor. About 90% of the time, this means there’s a serious electrical problem that needs to be checked out ASAP.
If you catch a fishy smell in your house for no obvious reason, don’t ignore it—call an electrician ASAP. They’ll inspect your home, track down the source, and fix the issue before it turns into something dangerous.
But if the smell is really strong and spreading through your house, don’t wait—call 911, too. That could mean an electrical fire is about to happen, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.
2. It’s against the law to interfere with service dogs, but there’s one case when you absolutely should.
Messing with a service dog isn’t just rude—it’s actually against the law. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects people with disabilities and their service animals, making sure they can be together at all times.
Most states go even further, with their own laws punishing anyone who interferes with a service dog’s job. Depending on where you are, you could get slapped with a big fine or even face felony charges. So, the simple rule? Don’t distract or mess with a working service dog—just let them do their job!
There’s one big exception to the “don’t mess with a service dog” rule—if a service dog ever comes up to you alone, follow it! That means its owner is in trouble and needs help. Don’t ignore the dog or brush it off. Follow where it leads, assess the situation, and if the owner needs medical assistance, call 911 immediately.
3. If you ever see square waves in the ocean, you must get out immediately.
There’s just something about the ocean that keeps us coming back—its beauty, its mystery, its endless pull. But don’t forget, it has a dark side too. The ocean can be unpredictable and dangerous if you’re not careful.
From deadly rip currents to the rising risk of shark attacks, there are plenty of hazards out there. But one of the biggest threats? Square waves—often called the “world’s most dangerous waves.”
Square waves happen when two seas collide, creating a crisscross pattern in the water—also called cross-sea or grid waves. They form when waves from different weather systems meet at just the right angle. Sure, they look stunning (seriously, Google some pics), but don’t let that fool you.
Square waves are way more powerful and dangerous than rip currents or even the strongest surf waves. They’re nearly impossible to predict, and when they hit full force, they’re a huge danger. A study found that square waves have been responsible for a surprising number of maritime accidents. They might look cool from a distance, but up close, they’re no joke.
4. If you’re ever at a party, and you’re given a drink that has a salty taste, don’t drink it.
If you go to a party, the first advice is to never ever leave your drink unattended. If you are offered a beverage, and it tastes weird, for example, has a salty taste, you must not consume it.
The salty taste might be a sign that your drink is spiked and someone has an evil plan towards you.
5. Close your bedroom door while going to sleep.
To get a really good night’s sleep, you’ve got to make your bedroom the perfect environment. We usually focus on comfy pillows and blankets. But something that often gets overlooked is whether it’s better to sleep with your bedroom door open or closed.
Keeping your bedroom door closed can make a big difference. It creates a quieter environment by blocking out noise, gives you more privacy, and adds an extra layer of security against potential intruders, all of which help you sleep better.
Plus, as per experts, keeping your bedroom door closed gives you one significant safety bonus. In case of a fire, a closed door can slow the spread, keep oxygen levels stable, and reduce the fire’s intensity, giving you more time to safely escape.
6. If your hairs stand on end, run.
If your hair stands on end, lightning is about to strike you. Move indoors or seek cover as quickly as possible.
7. If you’re ever buried in an avalanche, spit.
Spitting might sound strange, but it could be the difference between life and death if you ever get caught in an avalanche, according to experts.
Avalanches are rare, but they’re incredibly dangerous. Every second counts when it comes to survival, and staying calm is key. However, keeping your cool can be tough when you’re faced with a terrifying, blinding snow slide that can bury you and potentially suffocate you.
Spitting can help you figure out your positioning in the snow. If you spit and the saliva falls on the snow, you are faced down. If your spit comes back at your face, you are faced up towards the surface.
8. If you smell a burnt toast when no one is making a toast, you may need to visit your doctor, urgently.
If you smell burnt toast when no one around is actually making a toast, you may need to book a visit to your doctor. Sensing a non-existent smell is called phantosmia, and in many cases, it may be a sign of underlying medical issues. These could range from a mild or moderate condition, such as sinusitis, to a severe condition, such as a brain tumor or a neurological condition.
Smelling burnt toast may occur in people with various cardiovascular conditions. A 2020 study found that people who experienced congestive heart failure or chest pain were around 3 times more likely to experience phantom smells compared to those without heart conditions.
It’s important to note that while the study indicates a higher chance of phantosmia in people with heart disease, phantom smells are still more commonly associated with neurological or sinus-related issues rather than heart conditions.
9. If you are in danger, never shout “HELP!”
If you are ever in a life-threatening situation and need people to stop and pay attention, don’t yell “HELP!”. People will not always listen and react to words such as “Help”, “No”, “Stop it!”. They may think you are having a fight with someone in your family, boyfriend, or friend, and may not want to get involved.
Instead, yell, “Fire! Fire! Fire!” on top of your lungs. People will stop and pay attention, because it has a connection to THEIR safety, too. They are more likely to run and see what’s happening.
This trick may come in handy not only for grown-ups. It’s advised for parents to teach their kids to make sure they’ll be able to get help in a dangerous situation when parents aren’t around.
10. If your eye pupils reflect not red, but white or any other color in a picture, you need to visit a doctor immediately.
“White reflex” © kkpybmrv8m1 / Imgur
White, gray, silvery, or yellow instead of the usual red reflection on your eye pupils means leukocoria. The term comes from Greek and literally means "white pupil"—it’s also sometimes called “cat’s eye pupil.” While it might seem harmless, it can be a sign of something serious going on in your eye.
Normally, when light shines into your eyes—like in a flash photo—it creates a faint red reflex due to light bouncing off the retina. But if something blocks that reflection, it can cause leukocoria.
This symptom is most common in children and can be linked to serious eye conditions, but it can also happen in adults. The good news? In adults, the underlying causes are usually less dangerous. Either way, if you notice it, it’s worth getting checked out!
A white pupil in a photo might look alarming, but don’t panic—one photo alone isn’t a cause for concern. Sometimes, light reflects off the eye’s surface, mimicking leukocoria. True leukocoria fills most or all of the pupil and appears consistently in different photos, while a surface reflection is smaller and shifts position.
