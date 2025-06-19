10 Shocking Facts That Could One Day Save Your Life

If your home smells like fish, you might assume it’s a plumbing or HVAC issue. But in fact, you must immediately call emergency services, because in most cases fishy smell means overheated electrical components.

Wires and electrical parts are covered in heat-resistant plastic and chemicals for insulation. When they get too hot, that coating starts burning, releasing a fishy odor. About 90% of the time, this means there’s a serious electrical problem that needs to be checked out ASAP.

If you catch a fishy smell in your house for no obvious reason, don’t ignore it—call an electrician ASAP. They’ll inspect your home, track down the source, and fix the issue before it turns into something dangerous.

But if the smell is really strong and spreading through your house, don’t wait—call 911, too. That could mean an electrical fire is about to happen, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.