My Stepdaughter Humiliated Me on Mother’s Day, My Payback Was Brutal

Hello, <strong>Bright Side,

I have been in my stepdaughter’s life since she was 7. Her bio mom is around, but she only visits about twice a year and isn’t involved in the day-to-day stuff. So, for 9 years, I’ve done basically everything.

This past Mother’s Day, she posted a photo of her bio mom with the caption, “My one and only mom.” I brought it up, and she snapped, “You’re not my mom, you’re just Dad’s wife!” I smiled and said, “Okay.”

From that moment on, I went into “strict boundaries” mode. I stopped managing her life. I stopped checking her portal, I stopped nagging her about chores, and I stopped doing her laundry or meal prepping for her.

A week later, she came home in a total panic. She realized she had completely missed a major college application deadline. She started screaming at me, “Why didn’t you remind me? You knew this was due! I missed it!”

I stayed calm and told her, “You said I was just Dad’s wife. Wives don’t manage their college applications. That’s what moms do.”

She just stared at me. Yeah, I didn’t want to fight her for a title she didn’t want to give me; I just decided to show her what her life actually looked like without a “mom” in the house.

After some time, she eventually came to me and said, “I didn’t know you did all that stuff.” I told her, “I know you didn’t. That’s the problem.” Since then, she hasn’t called me “just Dad’s wife” again. We’re all good now. BUT

My husband thinks I was a bit too harsh in letting her miss a college deadline, but I feel like she needed a reality check. Did she?

Loren