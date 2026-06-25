10 Summer 2026 Pedicure Trends Nail Artists Confirm Are Dominating
Marble Print
Marble-inspired nail art continues to be one of the most elegant nail designs for summer 2026. The soft stone effect looks stunning with gel nails and glossy nail polish, creating a refined yet modern finish. This style works beautifully on both almond nails and short nails for a versatile look.
Natural Beige
Natural beige nail colors are the definition of effortless beauty for summer 2026. This nude nails look fits perfectly into quiet luxury nails and old money nails trends, especially when paired with smooth gel manicure finishes. It’s also a great choice for a clean and minimal home manicure.
Leopard French
The leopard French manicure brings a bold twist to classic nail designs for summer 2026. Animal print details combined with gel nails and nail art create a playful yet fashion-forward look. This design stands out especially on stiletto nails and almond nails.
Mermaid Inspired Pedicure
Mermaid-style nail art adds a dreamy ocean vibe that is perfect for summer 2026. Iridescent nail polish and jelly nails textures create a magical, shimmering effect that feels both soft and playful. This design pairs beautifully with glazed nails and chrome nails accents.
Gold Chrome
Gold chrome nails remain one of the most luxurious nail colors for summer 2026. The mirror-like finish enhances gel nails and builder gel nails, creating a bold and expensive-looking effect. It’s a statement style that instantly elevates any nail designs.
Emerald Shimmer Pedicure
Emerald nail polish with shimmer is a rich and elegant choice for summer 2026. The sparkling finish enhances gel manicure styles and dip powder nails, giving depth and dimension to the nail art. This look feels both glamorous and timeless on any nail shape.
Burgundy and Blue Combination
The mix of burgundy and soft blue creates unexpected yet stylish nail designs for summer 2026. This color contrast works beautifully with gel nails and nail art techniques, making each toe look unique and artistic. It’s a bold choice for those who love expressive nail polish ideas.
Classic Red
Classic red nail polish never goes out of style and remains a top choice for summer 2026. This timeless shade pairs perfectly with French manicure influences and glossy gel nails for a clean, confident look. It works well on both short nails and almond nails for maximum versatility.
Cow Print Pedicure
Cow print nail art is still going strong as one of the most playful nail designs for summer 2026. The black-and-white pattern looks fresh and trendy when paired with gel nails and creative nail polish techniques. It’s a fun option that stands out even in simple home manicure styles.
French Pedicure With Floral Accent Nail
This updated French manicure gets a romantic twist with a floral accent on the big toe for summer 2026. The combination of soft nail colors and detailed nail art creates a balanced, feminine look. It works beautifully with gel manicure and BIAB nails for a long-lasting finish.
Summer 2026 pedicure trends highlight the endless variety of nail art and nail designs. From gel nails and chrome nails to classic nude nails and bold nail colors, every style brings something fresh and modern.
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