10 Versatile Manicure Ideas That Will Rule Corporate-to-Evening Looks in Summer 2026, According to Elite Nail Stylists

Ocean blue manicure is a standout trend in fashion for summer 2026, offering a fresh yet professional look. Elite nail technicians recommend it as one of the most versatile nail designs for corporate-to-evening transitions. A glossy gel manicure in ocean blue gives a sleek, long-lasting finish suitable for busy schedules.

For added durability, dip powder beauty options in this shade are also popular in modern salons. Finished with subtle nail art or classic nail polish, the ocean blue manicure remains a refined choice for beauty-forward styling.