11 Cities That Are Perfect for a Summer Trip If You Are on a Budget
Travelling in the summer is almost compulsory, but can be a burden for our purses. Whether you travel to the seaside or a popular city, prices can go through the roof in the high season. Unless you choose an alternative, less-known spot that is much cheaper, but still offers lots of fun. Like the ones we’ve collected for you in our list below.
1. Porto, Portugal
Portugal might be less famous than its neighbor, Spain, but the country is full of great cities and beach resorts as well. Porto might be a great starting point for your first visit, if you’re looking for both. It offers great value with its stunning architecture and beautiful beaches. Summer brings perfect weather for exploring the historic riverside district.
2. Seville, Spain
Venice is a world-famous Italian destination, but it’s pricey and often overcrowded. Rialto Bridge looks amazing, but if you visit our option, Seville, you can find four beautiful bridges at Plaza de España. Seville is a vibrant city with amazing architecture, lots of history, and delicious food.
3. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is an affordable destination with rich history, diverse culture, and stunning mountains. You can also take part in free walking tours there, visit the market for delicious food, or just simply have a traditional burek for lunch.
4. Riga, Latvia
Riga, the capital of Latvia, has been named the most affordable city for short travels in Europe in 2025 in a survey published in the Financial Times. It’s a perfect choice in the summer, too, if you prefer city breaks to beach holidays. You can find cultural sites like the Latvian National Opera and Ballet there, have a wander around the UNESCO-protected Old Town, or check out the more than 100-year-old Āgenskalns market.
5. Valletta, Malta
The dome of Saint Paul Basilica in Rome is world-famous, but you can find another impressive dome in the capital of Malta, in Valletta. You might not have heard about the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel before, but you can’t miss it if you’re visiting Malta. Which is a great island to discover with lots of history, beautiful nature, and spectacular beaches.
6. Merida, Mexico
Summer brings high temperatures and lower hotel rates in Merida. The city offers world-class museums, incredible food, and a rich history at bargain prices. To get there might be a bit too much from Europe, but it’s a perfect destination if you live in the US or South America.
7. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe, New Mexico, offers a unique blend of Southwestern charm, art, and incredible natural beauty. It’s not a typical summer destination, but that’s part of the appeal. Santa Fe is budget-friendly thanks to free outdoor art markets and cultural festivals, low-cost regional cuisine and farmer’s markets, and budget inns and cool desert B&Bs. Great for art lovers, off-the-beaten-path travelers, and couples.
8. Bali, Indonesia
Bali’s summer falls during the dry season, perfect for exploring beaches and temples. While flight costs are higher, ground costs remain incredibly affordable. It’s a perfect destination if you want to relax and enjoy Indonesia’s amazing nature.
9. Hoi An, Vietnam
Hoi An is Vietnam’s most atmospheric and delightful town. Once a major port, it boasts the grand architecture and beguiling riverside setting that befits its heritage. The Old Town is full of attractions. There are beautiful beaches, and you can get cool souvenirs at the Night Market.
10. Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa’s most popular city, Cape Town, ranked second on the list of the cheapest destinations for 2025. However, that’s not the only reason to visit this modern, vibrant city surrounded by stunning natural beauty. You can find beautiful beaches, award-winning food, and a great variety of experiences along with one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, Table Mountain.
11. Lisbon, Portugal
If you can’t travel to San Francisco this summer to check out the Golden Gate Bridge, visit Lisbon, where you can find a very similar sight, the 25 de Abril Bridge. It connects the Portuguese capital to Almada. Besides the bridge, Lisbon also offers great museums, historic sites, delicious food, and music.
We hope that you could choose your favorite destination and start planning your next holiday. But if you need more inspiration and ideas, check out our 15 Lesser-Known European Destinations to Visit to Beat the Crowds article too.