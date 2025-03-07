12 Heartfelt Stories of People Who Know They Found "The One"

She is self-aware. Says things like, "I may have been being selfish," "You have a good point," and "I'm sorry." I do the same and try to admit my faults, and stop on a dime in an argument and say, "I'm sorry, I'm being unreasonable, let's back up."

In essence, we both are pretty good at admitting and accepting each other’s and our own frailties. It’s rare to be with a partner like that. Also, she has a hilarious laugh and sense of humor, and though she doesn’t feel so, she’s hilarious. © Mykneeisbig / Reddit