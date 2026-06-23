10 Pedicure Trends and Ideas Nail Experts Confirm Are the Freshiest Looks in Salons This Summer 2026

June and July 2026 brought a noticeable shift to salons. Clients stopped asking for safe and started asking for specific. Gel manicure finishes with chrome effects, dip powder in unexpected shades, French ombre with colored tips and nail art that actually reflects personality rather than just the season.

Nail technician Je’ton told Parade that French pedicures are evolving this summer with “pastel blue, lemon yellow and metallics,” while nail expert Soon adds that clients are moving toward finishes that “make nails look healthy and glossy,” signaling a broader beauty and fashion shift toward considered, expressive nail designs in June/July 2026. These are the 10 nail polish shades and nail designs nail technicians are calling the freshest looks this summer 2026.