10 Pedicure Trends and Ideas Nail Experts Confirm Are the Freshiest Looks in Salons This Summer 2026
June and July 2026 brought a noticeable shift to salons. Clients stopped asking for safe and started asking for specific. Gel manicure finishes with chrome effects, dip powder in unexpected shades, French ombre with colored tips and nail art that actually reflects personality rather than just the season.
Nail technician Je’ton told Parade that French pedicures are evolving this summer with “pastel blue, lemon yellow and metallics,” while nail expert Soon adds that clients are moving toward finishes that “make nails look healthy and glossy,” signaling a broader beauty and fashion shift toward considered, expressive nail designs in June/July 2026. These are the 10 nail polish shades and nail designs nail technicians are calling the freshest looks this summer 2026.
Modern French pedicure
The modern French pedicure has been completely reimagined for summer 2026. Gone is the thick white tip of decades past, replaced by an ultra-fine hairline edge over a sheer or milky base that looks naturally perfect rather than painted. Nail technicians are applying it in gel and dip powder finishes with colored variations, metallics, and even chrome tips that give the French manicure format a genuinely current update. Nail technician Je'ton confirmed to Parade that French pedicures are evolving this summer with "pastel blue, lemon yellow and metallics," making it the most versatile nail design on the summer 2026 menu.
Ombré pedicure
This is not the sponged two-tone gradient of a few seasons ago. The ombré pedicure arriving in salons this summer is precise, seamless, and built around color combinations that feel intentional rather than experimental. French ombre is the most requested variation, while sunset blends of coral into peach and lavender into lilac are generating the most attention on the nail art side. Nail artist Julia Diogo told Refinery29 that the beauty of summer 2026’s hottest pedicure looks “lies in their versatility,” and a well-executed ombre pedicure delivers that in the most visually striking way possible.
Bright red pedicure
There is a very specific red that nail technicians are reaching for this summer and it is not the orange-leaning red of recent seasons. It is a true, saturated red with cool blue undertones, applied in a high-gloss gel pedicure finish that catches light the way a lacquered surface does. It flatters every skin tone without adjustment and requires nothing else to complete a look. Julia Diogo confirmed that red pedicure shades “dominate as one of the biggest pedicure trends for summer 2026” for their timeless confidence and universal flattery across every fashion aesthetic.
Bright green pedicure
Bright green has moved from a statement choice to a genuine staple in summer 2026 nail design. Pistachio, emerald and neon lime are all performing strongly, with nail technicians reporting that clients who try it once rarely go back to a neutral. In a glossy gel finish, it photographs beautifully against bronzed skin and pairs with everything from white linen to printed resort wear in a way that feels genuinely fashion-forward rather than risky.
Lavender pedicure
Flat, single-coat lavender has been replaced this summer by something considerably more interesting. The lavender pedicure nail technicians are recommending in 2026 comes with a finish, iridescent, chrome, or fine shimmer, that gives the shade a luminous quality that flat nail polish simply cannot achieve. Nail expert Soon told Parade that clients this summer are “gravitating toward tinted, transparent shades that make nails look healthy and glossy,” and a shimmer or chrome lavender gel pedicure delivers exactly that elevated finish.
Modern blue pedicure
Blue is no longer a single shade conversation in summer 2026. Nail technicians are working across the entire spectrum, from powder blue and sky blue to cobalt and deep navy, each in finishes that range from glossy gel to magnetic chrome and dip powder. The result is a nail design category that feels genuinely fresh, regardless of which end of the blue spectrum a client gravitates toward. Nail technician Je’ton told Parade that “shades of blue, particularly sky blue, are ideal for summer 2026,” making it one of the most reliably flattering pedicure color families for any skin tone this season.
Pastel Tones pedicure
Pastels in summer 2026 are not the washed-out versions of seasons past. Butter yellow, mint, blush and baby blue are arriving in sheer gel manicure finishes that give each shade a translucent, skin-like quality that reads as quiet luxury nail art rather than a soft, safe choice. Nail technicians say the sheer pastel finish is the most universally flattering pedicure approach of the season, working across every skin tone and every sandal without exception.
Cat-Eye pedicure
The cat-eye pedicure uses magnetic gel formulas to create a shifting, light-catching stripe across the nail that moves like a gemstone in different light. It is the most technically demanding nail design on this list and the one that nail technicians say generates the most reactions from clients seeing it for the first time. Unlike flat chrome finishes, the cat-eye effect adds genuine depth and dimension that makes toes look extraordinary in open-toe heels and strappy sandals alike.
Neon pedicure
The neon pedicure of summer 2026 is not the chalky fluorescent of previous seasons. Applied in a saturated gel formula with a high-gloss finish, electric pink, lime green, vivid orange and ultraviolet are popping against bronzed skin in a way that makes every other nail polish shade look understated by comparison. Nail technician Je’ton confirmed to Parade that expressive nail art is “a fun way to capture the carefree vibe of the season,” with bold neon finishes leading the charge for clients who want their pedicure to make an unapologetic statement this summer.
Salmon pedicure
Salmon occupies a very specific and very flattering register in the 2026 pedicure color conversation, warmer than blush, softer than coral, and more nuanced than peach. It is the shade that looks most like summer skin — glowing and sun-kissed, and nail technicians say it generates more repeat bookings than almost any other nail polish color on their menu right now. In a glossy gel pedicure finish, it transitions effortlessly from a beach afternoon to an evening dinner without ever feeling out of place.