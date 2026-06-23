10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Summer 2026 Nail Bookings Everywhere

Sandal season is officially here, and nail salons everywhere are noticing the same pattern: clients arriving with their phones out, screenshots ready, asking for looks they spotted on someone else’s feet at brunch or stumbled across while doom-scrolling at midnight.

Summer 2026’s biggest pedicure moments are built around a single throughline — toes that look expensive, not just painted. Think high-shine gel manicure finishes, thoughtful nail designs that feel personal rather than overdone, and nail polish shades that earn a second look in any light.

These are the 10 pedicure looks your nail technician is being asked for right now — from runway-inspired chrome to sunset gradients — plus how to pull off the trickier ones at home.