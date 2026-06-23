10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Summer 2026 Nail Bookings Everywhere
Sandal season is officially here, and nail salons everywhere are noticing the same pattern: clients arriving with their phones out, screenshots ready, asking for looks they spotted on someone else’s feet at brunch or stumbled across while doom-scrolling at midnight.
Summer 2026’s biggest pedicure moments are built around a single throughline — toes that look expensive, not just painted. Think high-shine gel manicure finishes, thoughtful nail designs that feel personal rather than overdone, and nail polish shades that earn a second look in any light.
These are the 10 pedicure looks your nail technician is being asked for right now — from runway-inspired chrome to sunset gradients — plus how to pull off the trickier ones at home.
Magenta
For anyone who finds red too classic and coral too predictable, magenta is summer 2026’s most joyful answer. This saturated pink-purple is vibrant without tipping into neon — and unlike cotton-candy pink, it carries enough depth to feel genuinely considered on toes rather than just sweet.
Celebrity nail artists say magenta is “vibrant and fun” and consistently one of the shades they choose for their own summer pedicures — usually the most reliable signal a color has staying power beyond one season. It works across every skin tone, suits everything from swimwear to evening fashion, and holds beautifully as a gel manicure or a dip powder set for extra durability.
Vanilla Chrome
Mirror-chrome had its loudest moment in bold silver and icy blue, but summer 2026’s version is warmer, softer, and far more wearable. Vanilla chrome takes a creamy off-white gel base and finishes it with a pearl chrome powder that reads lit-from-within rather than metallic. The result is the nail polish equivalent of glazed skin: effortless, dimensional, and quietly luxurious in the best possible way.
The soft pearly reflection it creates “enhances the natural beauty of the nails while adding dimension and glow” — a world away from the heavy mirror-chrome finishes that came before it. On toes, it flatters every skin tone and turns any sandal into a fashion decision.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a warm vanilla or off-white gel manicure base and cure fully.
- Buff chrome powder over the still-tacky inhibition layer using a sponge applicator in circular motions.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the shimmer without dulling it.
Glazed Jelly Pedicure
Sheer color with a glassy, candy-like finish has been building for two seasons, and this summer it’s fully landed on toes. The glazed jelly pedicure uses a translucent, high-pigment gel — in shades like raspberry, strawberry, or cherry — that allows light to pass through the nail polish rather than just reflect off its surface. The effect is a jewel-like, dimensional glow that an opaque coat simply cannot replicate.
Leading nail artists say glazed jelly finishes “will become the look of summer 2026 — sheer, glossy, dimensional, and very wearable.” Pair a jelly finish with a soft chrome veil on top and it becomes something extraordinary: “not heavy mirror chrome but something lighter, almost like sunlight on water — it gives the nails depth, freshness, and an expensive summer glow.”
Sunset Ombré Pearl
This is the one people rebook before they’ve even left the chair. Sunset ombré pearl blends soft apricot into flushed peach in a seamless, slightly blurred gradient, then finishes the entire surface with a micro-fine pearl powder dusting that makes the whole look shift from warm to luminous depending on how the light hits it — especially breathtaking at golden hour.
Nail artists say the finished look “should have a seamless, blurry melt of soft apricot blending into flushed peach, topped with a micro-fine pearl powder — it looks ethereal at golden hour, elevates a beach look, and hides nail growth perfectly during longer holidays.” The ombré effect naturally disguises grow-out, which means the look stays beautiful far longer than a block color ever could.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer peach gel manicure base and cure.
- Dab a deeper apricot shade onto a makeup sponge and press it into the lower half of each nail, blending upward in gentle dabbing motions until the gradient looks seamless.
- Dust micro-fine pearl chrome powder over the entire cured surface, then seal with a glossy no-wipe top coat.
Black Cherry
I actually like this color. Nice toes to compliment the color.
Not every great summer pedicure has to be bright, and black cherry is the proof. This deep, near-black red with a faint brown-purple undertone is one of the most unexpected breakout shades of the season — sophisticated enough to feel genuinely fashion-forward on toes, warm enough to never look wintery or out of place against bronzed summer skin.
Nail experts describe it as the pedicure equivalent of a dark fruit cocktail in the sun: rich, glossy, and completely irresistible. The key is the finish — applied as a high-shine gel manicure with immaculate cuticle prep, it reads like a quiet luxury statement that photographs dramatically against white linen, sandals and summer skin alike. The shade that makes people ask what color it is from across the room.
Jelly Orange
If you’ve been loyal to red and coral for too long, jelly orange is the juicy pivot summer 2026 has been waiting for. This isn’t the flat, opaque orange of past seasons — it’s a translucent, syrupy tangerine that lets light pass through the nail polish rather than sit on top of it, creating a candy-glass finish that looks energetic and sun-warmed at the same time.
Beauty editors say orange shades “capture the mood of summer — sunlight, warmth — without completely overpowering an outfit,” and the jelly formula specifically “feels juicy and lightweight,” landing somewhere between a bold statement and a sheer wash of color. It glows against every skin tone and photographs brilliantly at the beach, at brunch, anywhere the light hits it.
How to get this look:
- Apply one thin coat of a translucent orange gel — the sheer formula is the entire point, so don’t layer it into opacity.
- Cure and repeat with a second thin coat to deepen the color while keeping the glass-like clarity.
- Finish with a high-gloss no-wipe top coat to lock in that wet, candy-slick depth.
Glass Water Dots
This is the nail art look that stops people mid-sentence. Glass water dots place small, raised clear 3D spheres over a soft matte or velvet base — pastel or dusty rose — so each dot sits like a fresh raindrop on a leaf: tactile, hypnotic, and genuinely unlike anything else currently leaving the salon.
Leading nail artists say they are “captivated” by the glass dot trend, describing the finished result as “tactile, hypnotic, dimensional, and incredibly chic” and suggesting pairing the dots over an ombré base to push the effect even further into editorial territory. On toes, concentrating the dots on the big toe over a clean matte base on the rest keeps the look considered rather than busy.
How to get this look:
- Apply a velvety matte pastel or neutral gel manicure base and cure fully — the matte finish is what makes the glossy dots pop.
- Place small dots of clear builder gel across the nail using a fine brush, letting each one dome up naturally rather than spreading flat.
- Cure without a top coat on the matte base so the dots stay glossy and the contrast between surfaces stays sharp.
Sandy Beige
There’s a specific kind of pedicure that looks like you were simply born with beautiful feet, and sandy beige is it. Warmer and more textured than vanilla cream, richer than a basic neutral, this sun-kissed neutral carries the tone of fine, warm sand — the kind that photographs beautifully in natural light and makes every skin tone look like it just returned from somewhere wonderful.
Nail techs say clients this summer are gravitating toward “cream shades” as a “softer alternative to white that feel fresh, clean and modern on all skin tones” — and sandy beige hits that register perfectly. Two thin coats of a warm, toasty neutral nail polish with a high-gloss gel manicure finish and meticulous cuticle work is all it takes. Simple, precise, and quietly timeless.
French Ombré
The classic French manicure on toes has been quietly getting the best upgrade of the decade. French ombré — sometimes called a baby boomer or soft French — swaps the hard white tip for a gradient that melts gently from sheer pink at the base into a barely-there creamy tip, so the color fades like light rather than stopping abruptly. No harsh grow-out lines, no maintenance anxiety.
Beauty editors keep spotting this elevated take on classic French manicures on the most impeccably dressed feet, precisely because it flatters every nail shape and grows out as gracefully as it goes on. Clean-girl polish, zero effort.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer pink or milky white gel manicure base and cure it.
- Dip a small sponge into the white or very pale gel and press it onto the tip, dabbing upward so the color fades rather than lands with a hard line.
- Finish with a high-gloss top coat to melt the French ombré gradient into one seamless, airbrushed result.
Aqua Blue Shimmer
Not a fan of that color choice, but if paired with the right clothes/sandals it can work.
Baby blue had its golden run, but summer 2026 wants something with a little more energy — and aqua is the answer. This clear, watery blue sits between the calm of a sky blue and the boldness of cobalt, carrying a wash of shimmer that makes it glow differently in every light: cooler in the shade, almost electric in the sun. On toes, it reads like a vacation in nail polish form.
Beauty editors describe it as one of the season’s most joyful and versatile shades — “delicious,” unmistakably summer, and consistently one of the most-requested colors at the polish wall the moment sandal season arrives. Applied as a gel manicure with a high-gloss finish, the shimmer catches the light with every step, making it one of those rare bold colors that looks even better in real life than it does in a screenshot. It flatters every skin tone and pairs beautifully with silver sandals, white linen, and anything denim.
Which Summer 2026 pedicure trend has your heart? Drop your favorite in the comments below, and be sure to save this guide for your next salon visit.✨