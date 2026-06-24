10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Say Are Already Dominating Summer 2026

The pedicure trends already taking over summer 2026 were not announced — they were discovered by nail techs, one fresh booking at a time, in the kind of quiet consensus that builds when the same designs, colors, and finishes start dominating salon schedules across the world simultaneously. The kindness of a skilled nail technician is partly this: knowing what the season looks like before the client does, and showing them something that feels like a decision rather than a default.

These are the looks nail techs are putting their names behind right now — the pedicure trends that are already taking over, already in the chair, and already proving what summer 2026 on a toe is actually supposed to look like.