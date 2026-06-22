12 Jewelry Trends for 2026 That Can Make Women Over 50 Rethink Their Go-To Summer Accessories

Summer dressing often revolves around fewer layers and lighter fabrics, which means your statement jewelry ends up doing the heavy lifting. For women over 50, updating your jewelry box is one of the chicest ways to breathe new life into a warm-weather wardrobe. Thankfully, the 2026 season delivers something for every taste. It’s a welcome shift, moving away from the pile-it-on approach and toward pieces that feel intentional, collected, and genuinely personal.