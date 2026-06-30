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15 Stories That Prove Choosing Your Own Happiness Takes Real Courage — and Always Pays Off
Most of us spend years becoming very good at living the life other people expect — the right degree, the right job, the sensible choices, the practical decisions. And somewhere along the way, the things we actually want quietly get pushed to later. These 15 true stories of courage, happiness, and human connection aren’t about dramatic reinventions. They’re about the small, quiet act of choosing yourself — and what life gives back when you do.
- I never finished university. I dropped out with just one year to go because I couldn’t live under constant pressure any longer. As a result, I travel nonstop: a new country every month, and I’m absolutely free and blissfully happy to own my life.
People keep telling me I won’t make it without an education. Yet here I am in Bali, after another day of surfing, enjoying fruits, interacting with fascinating people from all over the world, and getting a full 10-hour night’s sleep every day. Here’s to freedom from public opinion!
- I’ve become obsessed with the color pink. And mind you, I’m 35 years old.
Pink sneakers, shoes, socks, handbag, sweater, skirt, panties... Not all at once, of course! I wear them separately. I even prefer cosmetics in pink packaging: toothbrush, toothpaste, pink nail polish, hair tie, pink comb.
And why? Because I’ve finally allowed myself to live the way I want. I ignored pink my entire life, thinking it was a color of frivolity and naivety. But no. It’s simply gentle and feminine!
- My good friend bought a house in a small village, which was unusual since she had lived in the city all her life and never once mentioned her desire to move. Finally, all the renovations were completed, and it was ready for living, so my friends and I went to her housewarming party.
Out of curiosity, I directly asked her why she made this decision. I thought it was for the fresh air, but it turned out to be much simpler. Her response was: “It was all for the forest that’s just 200 yards away. Now, I can go there and shout every day, just like I’ve always wanted.”
The reason might not be really serious, but I understand my friend well.
- I dreamed of starting my own business since childhood. I studied for it and purposefully found a job in sales and marketing.
And then I found my niche, which raised the question of startup capital. I couldn’t think of anything better than to sell my car and apartment — everything I had earned by the age of 30.
Many didn’t understand my actions and thought I was crazy. Selling everything and moving into a rented room for the sake of a dream and a bright future? And at the age of 30?
5 years have passed... I bought several apartments and a cool car, traveled all over the world. I made it happen!
- My parents never asked for my opinion. After school, they told me, “You’re going to be a financier.” I stumbled through my studies, and everyone around would mockingly say, “Olivia, you won’t even get a cashier job at a store!” So I simply decided to quit everything.
And oh, how surprised everyone was a year later when I decided to take Latin dance classes and got so into it that I ended up leading groups and shining at competitions. Friends and family were genuinely astonished.
But for the first time, I felt like I was living my own life. This is how I finally chose myself.
- My sister decided to learn how to paint. She’s 31 years old, and I’m 35. It’s really disappointing that none of our close ones supported her.
Her husband said, “You’re wasting your time on nonsense.” Our parents dismissed it as a stupid hobby. But I went ahead and bought her the best paints, brushes, and canvases (all recommended by the consultants).
She was overjoyed. And I’m happy when my sister is happy. After all, she’ll always be my little and beloved sister.
- We had a neighbor who had a pretty cushy job. Everyone envied her. But at some point it was like something just snapped in her, and she did a complete 180.
She quit her job, rented out her beautiful 3-bedroom apartment to a young family, and moved to live in the countryside. For good. She still had about 15-20 years left before retirement.
People were puzzled. Leave this job? This apartment? Trade it all for a wooden cottage with lilacs by the window and a view over a little marsh? That’s absurd.
Yet she is completely happy. She plans to spend the rest of her life on a small wooden terrace, reading books, planting parsley in a tiny garden, and making soup for the kids.
She writes something. She gives some lectures here and there. She does something to earn a little. But it’s so insignificant and unburdensome compared to her past life that it’s not even worth mentioning.
- I really tried to be a mature and sensible person, but every day I was irresistibly drawn to one thing I “drooled over” daily when coming back from work. I saved money, I practically planned every day for the future... But the day before yesterday, I couldn’t resist.
After work, I went to that store and bought myself a huge Lego set. I’m spending my second weekend at home building a replica of Barcelona’s football stadium from the blocks. Yes, I’m a grown man, but I’ve finally fulfilled my long-held childhood dream!
- I had a crush on a guy at work for a long time, but I was too shy to even start a conversation with him. He was handsome, smart, confident, and quite the magnet for the ladies. I tried to get him out of my mind, but then one day, I accidentally bumped into him while walking my dog.
He wouldn’t leave my side after that... Just imagine a serious grown man in a suit practically dropping his briefcase, getting down on his knees, and with the phrase “what a doggo,” he cuddles your pup, showering him with kisses.
Then he asks to come over to your place, spends the entire evening caring for the dog, playing with him. Later, as a gesture of gratitude, he looks after you, orders food, and leaves only the next morning.
Now, 1.5 years after that encounter, I have 2 pups at home. I’m married and expecting this man’s baby. And it was all so simple. All it took was fulfilling a person’s childhood dream...
- In my family, I was the hopeless one and my sister was the genius. When the inheritance was divided, she got the prime lakefront lot, and I got a run-down shack on the outskirts. My relatives openly chuckled, “Tammy, you can’t handle more than that.”
Little did they know what awaited them when, a year later, I transformed this shack into a stylish little house and started renting it out for getaways. I don’t have any available dates for the next 2 months, and my income has exceeded my sister’s annual salary.
Now, both my mom and sister keep calling, praising my business acumen, and insistently trying to “invite themselves over for a barbecue” — of course, for free.
- Since childhood, I loved wolves. Once, as a 10-year-old child, I told my grandma that I would go into the forest to live with wolves. She was the only one who supported me throughout my life, while all my friends and even my mom and dad laughed. Grandma bought me stuffed wolf cubs, and I saw a wolf for the first time at the zoo thanks to her.
Recently, her old friend, a forester, called her and asked for help. A pack of wolves without an alpha female came to his territory, and the wolf cubs needed care and assistance. It was funny because at that moment, I had just finished my studies as a veterinarian and was looking for a job.
Now, I really do live in the forest with wolves. Thank you, Grandma, if it weren’t for your faith and support, I would have never fulfilled my dream.
- I used to work as a chemistry teacher. At 47, I decided to quit. I didn’t want to work hard for peanuts anymore. Everyone thought I was crazy and didn’t believe I had the courage.
As I went to sign the paperwork, the vice-principal smirked and said, “You’ll be back in a month begging for your job!” So I tossed a bright, colorful box onto her table.
A month before quitting, I launched my own interactive chemistry experiment kit. I took a risk selling it through marketplaces, and unexpectedly, the kits started selling. Parents were thrilled, buying them because of the safe “volcanoes” and glowing slime.
Now I have my own store, and the income is excellent. I have a feeling schools will start placing orders soon too — getting kids engaged is a real art.
- When I was 16, I had a dream to work in a library. My parents didn’t appreciate this dream since, in our country, librarians earn very little, and they considered this job boring and completely lacking prestige. So I studied to become a translator. I enjoyed the work, but the dream of the library remained.
2 years ago, I worked as a personal translator for an Australian for a week, and as it happened, we fell in love. He visited often, and a year later, he proposed to me, and we got married. I moved to Australia, trained to be a librarian, and now work at a children’s library.
It’s really wonderful. I couldn’t even dream of something like that. I am really happy now. My beloved is close by, I’m working in my dream job, and my wonderful parents have already visited us twice!
- My mom used to be a teacher. She set aside a bit of money from each paycheck for her dream, and after a few years, she opened a small animal shelter not far from home.
All her acquaintances back then said she had wasted a lot of money and effort, predicting it would all close down eventually. But thanks to the animals, she found her love — my dad.
And now, they have 2 large animal shelters! My mom and dad have dedicated their whole lives to rescuing dogs, cats, and other unfortunate creatures. I admire these people because they didn’t listen to other people’s opinions. They only followed their hearts.
- When my daughter was 7 years old, she asked to be enrolled in art school. I was raising her alone. Money was tight back then, so I took a second job — cleaning a school near our house in the evenings. The extra money was just enough to pay for art school, quality materials, and transportation.
And now, 17 years later, my daughter gave me a car. A red Audi — my dream car. She earned the money for it by selling one of her paintings. My girl is talented and accomplished, exhibiting her work in New York City.
I am incredibly proud of her. And I’m also a little proud of myself for listening to my motherly instinct long ago and helping my daughter fulfil her dream.
None of these people made a perfect decision. They made a personal one. That’s the difference — and reading these stories, you feel it. Choosing yourself doesn’t always look bold from the outside. Sometimes it looks like finally buying the pink shoes, or moving somewhere quieter, or walking away from a path that was never really yours to begin with. But the people who did it all say the same thing: the only moment they wish they’d done it sooner.
Read next: 14 Workplace Exit Stories That Became Office Legends
If you’ve had a moment like that — or if you’re still gathering the courage for yours — the comments section is a good place to start.