15 Stories That Prove Choosing Your Own Happiness Takes Real Courage — and Always Pays Off

None of these people made a perfect decision. They made a personal one. That’s the difference — and reading these stories, you feel it. Choosing yourself doesn’t always look bold from the outside. Sometimes it looks like finally buying the pink shoes, or moving somewhere quieter, or walking away from a path that was never really yours to begin with. But the people who did it all say the same thing: the only moment they wish they’d done it sooner.

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