12 Times Kids’ Compassion Reminded Us What Really Matters
Family & kids
21 hours ago
1.
- My husband left me. I cried for days but went to work. I’m a nurse. A girl I see weekly draws me pictures.
That week she handed me one face down. “Don’t look til I leave.” I laughed. After she left I flipped it over.
My hands shook when I saw crayon drawing of me with a cape labeled “My Hero,” and a note in crayon: “You look sad. Buy ice cream. Ice cream helps sad days. Love, Emma.”
Her mom told me she asked to go away because seeing sad people makes her sad. She gets scared and pushes them away. But then she couldn’t stop thinking about me. She made her mom bring her piggy bank from home today for ice cream.
A 5-year-old battling leukemia gave me her entire life savings because she noticed I was breaking inside. I sobbed in the supply closet for 20 minutes. That $8.73 is framed on my wall.
2.
- “I have an almost 3-year-old and a 4-month-old. Today in the car the baby started fussing on the way to school.
My toddler said, ‘I know. I hear you. We’re almost there. We’re going to school. We’re going to have fun today.’” © Unknown author / Reddit
3.
- “We had to put down our 30-year-old family horse today at my mum’s house. My 3yo and I didn’t go for obvious reasons, so I cried a fair bit this afternoon after my mum told me it was done.
My sweet little girl just stood with her hand on my leg and let me cry and be sad. She would say, ‘Are you sad?’ ‘Yeah’ ‘It’s ok to be sad. It’s ok, mama.’ It was a tough day, but she really gave me the space I needed to feel my feelings.” © Complete_Jackfruit43 / Reddit
4.
- “One thing I thought was sweet was when we went trunk or treating, there were a few times she started trying to grab two pieces. I thought she was being greedy but then she’d turn around and put one in her little brother’s basket (bc he’s only 1 so we weren’t really collecting much for him, he was just along for the ride).” © givebusterahand / Reddit
5.
- “My kid (3 next week) is a feral animal 95% of the time, but I was trying to take her for a walk and couldn’t find my sunglasses anywhere and was grumbling and sighing and she goes, ‘Mama, are you fuh-stated? You wanna take a deep breaf?’
And I was like, ‘Yeah, homegirl. Thanks, that’s a good idea. Sorry I’m in a bad mood.’ And she just goes, ‘It’s OK to get fuh-stated sometimes. It’s OK, Mama.’” © feistylittlecap / Reddit
6.
- My husband is very sick. A few days ago my 3-year-old and I passed a flower shop on our way home and she insisted on buying flowers for Daddy. © ArticleAccording3009 / Reddit
7.
- My daughter came home from school with a massive chunk of her hair missing. I nearly had a heart attack. When I asked her what happened she didn’t answer and looked scared.
So I went down to the principal and demanded answers. My heart dropped when the principal revealed that her friend had started losing her hair due to a medical condition, and she was too embarrassed to wear her new wig to school.
My daughter had hacked her own hair off in the bathroom just so her friend wouldn’t be the only girl in class with a “weird” haircut. I was so nervous, but it turns out my little girl is an angel.
P.S. crying while writing this, cos I remember it was an emotional roller-coaster.
8.
- “Kids are so sweet. I picked my 5-year-old daughter up from the bus stop today and she asked where her sister (2-year-old) was and I said she’s not feeling good so she stayed home with daddy. We got home and she took her shoes off, used the bathroom, then grabbed a blanket and her tablet and laid on the couch next to the 2-year-old, covered both of them up, and put on the 2-year-old’s favorite show and cuddled her.
It made my heart so happy. And when the younger one was ready to go to bed the older one held her hand and walked to the bedroom with us and surprised me by putting her own pajamas on while I was changing the little one. She went to bed too since they usually go to bed at the same time every other night.” © SummerForeign3370 / Reddit
9.
- “Yesterday, I spilled a bunch of bay leaves on the floor and loudly cried, ‘Oh no!’ My 5-year-old and 2-year-old came in and my 5-year-old said, ‘We will help you pick them up.’ And they both helped pick up all the bay leaves.” © Under_Obligation / Reddit
10.
- “A couple weeks ago my 2yo daughter had a stomach bug that flattened me two days later. I think I spent maybe 30 minutes out of bed the whole day, most of which was spent on the bathroom floor. After her nap she came to check on me, then ran to her room and came back with her stuffed lobster toy to keep me company.
A few months ago a classmate at daycare was crying and having a tantrum. My daughter was really concerned and loves books, so went to the shelf and got the only book he likes and then gave it to him so he’d cheer up.” © nakoros / Reddit
11.
- “I was supposed to meet some friends for happy hour last week and it got canceled last minute. My son asked if I was sad and I said I was a little sad because I don’t get to see my friends every day like he does. He said, ‘Mama, you have a friend right here.’” © citygirldc / Reddit
12.
- “My toddler is not a fan of avocado. She doesn’t like it and typically won’t eat it.
When it was time for her baby sister to start solids, avocado was the first food we did. My toddler asked for a slice to ‘show the baby how to eat.’ She stood in front of the high chair and ate it.
She was making faces with every bite and when she finished she told me she didn’t like it. I just thought it was so precious that she did something so selfless bc she wanted to teach her sister.” © sleepygirl2997 / Reddit
These moments remind us that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference. Children’s compassion often shows us the simple, powerful ways empathy and generosity shape the world around us.
