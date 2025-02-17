12 Tips That Can Help You Take Great Photos of Your Loved Ones

Light is a photographer’s best friend. That’s why you shouldn’t take pictures of your loved ones against the sun, unless you know how to use a flash. Otherwise, the photo will be faded, the face will look inexpressive, and the background will be backlit.

Ideally, you should choose a point of view where the light (natural or artificial) falls on the face. Try to find an angle at which the face would be evenly illuminated, and no shadows would appear under the eyes.