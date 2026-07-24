10 Workplace Moments That Are Still Making HR and the Whole Office Smile Every Single Day in 2026

My husband got sick and the bills were not small. I worked 3 jobs to pay his medical bills without telling anyone at work, just rearranged my life around it. Early mornings, long nights, a lot of bad vending machine coffee. I kept showing up to the office like everything was fine because honestly what else do you do.

Sometime in month 3 I found an envelope on my desk when I came in. I didn’t see who left it. Inside was cash, enough for that month, and a folded note that said, “Faith carried you this far.” Just that. No name.

He got better. We got through it. But I never stopped wondering who left that envelope (I thought someone from corporate leadership did).

Last week Janet from HR asked me to come in. Janet, who once cc’d the entire company on an email about how to correctly load the office dishwasher. Janet with the laminated noise policy in the break room. The most corporate person I’d ever met. That Janet.

She pushed a photocopy of the note across the desk and told me she was retiring end of the month and couldn’t go without saying something. Said I was the only person she’d ever done it for in 22 years here.

I genuinely had no words. She looked at me and said, “Good. I’d like to keep my image intact.” Fixed her lanyard. Walked out.

I’ve sat next to that woman for 11 years. Never knew. The dishwasher email lady. I’ll load it correctly for the rest of my life. Who would have thought.