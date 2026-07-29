13 Homeowners Who Picked Up a Sledgehammer and Fixed Their Kitchen Design
Curiosities
07/29/2026
Seven years of the wrong kitchen cabinets. A backsplash postponed until next year. Countertops that never got replaced. Real people kept putting off the same simple kitchen renovation — until one day they didn’t. These are the upgrades they wish they’d done years sooner. And the stories that came with them.
Kitchen cabinet upgrade — would you refinish, reface, or replace?
A Kitchen Renovation Changed More Than a Career.
- I renovated my kitchen the day after my promotion fell through. Someone else got it. Someone less qualified, and everyone knew it. I drove home from office, changed clothes, picked up a sledgehammer. Cabinet painting, countertops, backsplash, complete kitchen design overhaul. Three days of loud, physical, completely absorbing work.
My manager called on day two. I didn’t answer. She came to my door on day three. She said she’d been calling to tell me she’d escalated the decision. That it was being reviewed. That she’d gone to her manager’s manager because what happened was wrong. She stood in my half-finished kitchen renovation looking at the cabinet painting, the new countertops, the backsplash I’d been cutting when she knocked. She said “I didn’t know you did things like this.” I said I didn’t used to. She said “what changed.” I said I stopped waiting for other people to fix things. She looked at me for a moment. Then said “I think that’s why I escalated.” The promotion review is still ongoing. The kitchen is finished. One of those things I control and one I don’t. I know which one I’m more proud of.
So i made an kitchen island out of Ikea furniture. Didn’t want to spend like 600€ for that so I build it for around 300€ for myself. Even has soft close drawers.
We bought this house 18 months ago. It’s tiny, but super functional (I cook and bake tons) and feels so warm and cozy to me!
A Landlord Called His Wife After Seeing the Kitchen.
- My landlord told me I couldn’t paint the kitchen cabinets. My lease said nothing about cabinet painting, so I painted them anyway. 2 months later, he came for an inspection, walked in, and went still. Then he pulled out his phone. Standing in my kitchen, he called his wife. Said “come see what she did with the kitchen.” She arrived twenty minutes later. Walked through the interior design, the cabinet painting, the backsplash I’d sourced from a thrift store furniture find, the kitchen island I’d built from reclaimed wood.
His wife looked at him and said “this is what I’ve been trying to tell you about our kitchen for six years.” He renovated their kitchen the following month. Asked if he could hire me to consult. I said yes. Charged properly. My lease was renewed at the same rate with a new clause specifically permitting cabinet painting. He added it himself. We’ve never discussed the original conversation.
Kitchen Upgrade. Overall happy with it and wanted to share!
Warning- painted wood cabinets. Last year we had a budget of $700 to makeover our 1950’s kitchen.
About a year ago my bf and I bought a fixer upper for cheap. The kitchen was pretty terrible. We’ve come a long way in that time. I did all the painting myself, including the cabinets, and we mounted the microwave (a little too high 😂)
A $300 Kitchen Renovation Brought an Ex Back.
- My kitchen renovation budget was $300. I managed to paint the kitchen cabinets I’d always disliked, replace one countertop section, and retile the backsplash with discontinued-lot tiles. I posted the before-and-after online.
My ex-husband texted within the hour. We hadn’t spoken in eight months. He said “I didn’t know you could do things like this.” He meant the kitchen design, the interior design choices, the whole renovation. I said I didn’t either until I had to. He said “I should have let you do what you wanted with the kitchen when we were together. You kept asking about the kitchen cabinets and I kept saying not yet.” I sat with that for a while. Then I said “I know.” Then I said “it looks better than anything we planned together.” He said “I can see that.” That was the whole conversation. I made coffee in my new kitchen and thought about all the things we’d both been meaning to do and hadn’t. Some kitchen upgrades should have happened years sooner. Some happen at exactly the right time.
Tried my best to capture the before/after areas side by side in pics.
Backsplash Before and After.
The Kitchen Island a Designer Said Would Never Work.
- My kitchen designer told me the island I wanted wouldn’t work. Wrong proportions, wrong flow, reality hitting harder than my mood board. I insisted. She said “your kitchen, your decision” in a tone that meant something else entirely. I built the kitchen island anyway.
Three months later she called me out of nowhere. She’d been showing my kitchen to clients. Specifically the island. Turns out the proportions I’d insisted on — wrong according to standard kitchen design rules — worked because my kitchen’s dimensions were themselves non-standard. My instinct had solved a problem her training hadn’t accounted for. She asked if she could photograph it for her portfolio. I said yes. She said “you were right.” I said “I know.” She said “how did you know.” I said I didn’t. I just couldn’t afford to doubt myself. The kitchen renovation I was talked out of is now in three client presentations. Sometimes the best interior design comes from someone with nothing to lose and a kitchen island to prove.
Kitchen upgrade for under $400 with some Ikea finishing touches.
The backsplash took one day. The countertops took a weekend. The cabinet painting took an afternoon. What took years was deciding to start. These kitchen upgrades prove that the hardest part of any home renovation was never the kitchen design — it was picking up the sledgehammer and finally beginning.
Read next: 11 Homeowners Who Repainted Their Kitchen Cabinets and Fell Back in Love With Cooking
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