14 Business Trip Stories That Prove the Best Moments Always Find You, Even When You’re Traveling for Work
Business trips are supposed to be about work. The meetings, the presentations, the colleagues you’ll probably never see again — that’s the official version. But anyone who has traveled for work knows the real version is something else entirely. These 14 true stories about the moments that happen between check-in and coming home remind us that the best things from any business trip were never in the itinerary.
- I’m packing my husband for a business trip, carefully folding everything in: T-shirts, socks, dress shirts. At the very bottom of the suitcase, I hide a little note. Nothing fancy, really, just a piece of paper that reads in big letters, “Get ready, Daddy.”
A couple of days ago, I found out we’re having a baby. Let it be a surprise! Now I’m waiting for him to arrive, open the suitcase, and finally see it. I just hope he doesn’t call from the airport shouting, “What is going on?!”
- My husband was getting ready for a business trip. He stepped out to the store to buy a few things and left his phone at home. Then a text came in from an unknown number: “We’re meeting at such-and-such hotel at 7 p.m.” And the hotel was right here in our city!
I went after him, rushed into the lobby, and there was my dear husband by the front desk, hugging a group of men in suits. He looks at me, they look at me. Then his boss walks up from behind and says hello.
They explained that they were picking up their partners so they could all head to the airport together. Well, even the most seasoned among us can have a slip-up.
Cat Casey is hugging her human’s shoe after he just got back from a business trip. The human explains that she was fed the whole time and her litter box was cleaned. As if that’s all that matters!
- I’m currently on a business trip at the company’s headquarters. One of my coworkers brings her dog to work. She says there’s no one to leave her pet with for the whole day.
The dog has her own spot in the office, which the coworker shares with 4 other people. I have to say, she’s incredibly well-behaved. Sometimes she goes out for a stroll around the floor — everyone knows her.
One day, we had a pretty tough meeting. Everyone came out looking gloomy, and there was the dog with a ball. One by one, everyone tossed the toy for her — and the mood from the meeting lifted instantly. Honestly, this dog deserves a bonus.
- Business trip. Four of us are staying in an apartment. One fridge for everyone.
I notice someone has been sneaking slices of my cheese. I say, like, I don’t mind sharing, but come on, people should have a conscience. My roommate says his cheese has been disappearing too.
In the morning, I look and there’s almost nothing left, so I call everyone into the kitchen and show them the cheese. Then my roommate says it’s actually his piece.
Turns out we’ve been eating the same cheese the whole time, while the second one, exactly the same, fell behind the other groceries.
- I’ve been on a business trip in Algeria for a while now. I often buy salmon here. The price is the same everywhere — 8,000 dinars per kilogram.
Then I run into an acquaintance, and she recommends a shop that posts what they have in stock on social media in real time and offers delivery. Their salmon is 5,500 per kilo! I rush over, buy a package for 7,900 dinars, and feel thrilled that I’ve got almost 1.5 kilograms of fish.
But when I got home, I decided to weigh it — exactly one kilo. I message the seller, like, what is this supposed to mean? And he replies, “Well, with the bones it would have been 1.4 kg. I took them out. So everything’s fine.”
And honestly, it does kind of make sense, but I still felt disappointed.
Came back from a business trip, and this is how my daughter was hiding to surprise me.
- We were coming back from a business trip in Bulgaria by bus. At the border with Moldova, a tired representative of Romanian customs came on board, collected our passports, not even checking whether the faces matched, and wished us a safe trip.
The drive between the checkpoints takes about 3 minutes. The head officer sent the passports around to be handed back, we’re pulling up, a Moldovan representative comes on board, but my passport isn’t there...
They have everyone get off our bus and contact Romania. And, oh, miracle of miracles, it turns out they have an extra passport sitting there. So we wait. Nighttime, crickets chirping.
A car arrives with my passport from the Romanian side. I’m called in for the face-matching procedure. It matches.
The Romanian man hands me the passport, looks at me with the most sincere eyes, and says, “Happy birthday.” And sure enough, it was 5 minutes past midnight, and my birthday had begun.
- I picked my husband up from a business trip by car. Suddenly, he got a message, glanced discreetly at the screen, and quickly put his phone in his pocket. I asked him about it, and his answer was kind of off.
I said, “What are you hiding?” My husband sighed and said, “It’s just that I got a bonus. A good one. So I was checking with a travel agent about trips. I wanted to surprise you at home.”
- My brother started walking when our dad was away on a business trip. Mom and I decided not to tell him.
So Dad comes home, and my little brother starts taking steps right in front of him as if it were the very first time. Dad is absolutely thrilled, thinking he’s the first one to see it. He’s beaming, bragging to everyone, while Mom and I sit there pretending it’s all new to us too.
And for about 15 years now, we’ve been keeping that sweet little secret.
This charming assistant to the administrator greets guests traveling for work.
- After my boyfriend and I moved in together, I kept discovering new sides of him. I went away on a work trip for a week and was already picturing a mountain of dishes when I got back home.
My boyfriend is perfectly fine with chores: he’ll scrub the entire apartment, cook something, you name it. But doing the dishes? Not his thing!
So I get home, and the sink is empty. I checked the whole kitchen and didn’t find a single dirty plate. I asked, “Did you hire someone?”
And he told me he had simply been taking plastic wrap and covering the plate he ate from with it. Once he finished eating, he’d peel off the wrap and toss it.
- I went on a business trip and stayed at a hotel for a week. My room was cleaned every day, but I never actually met the housekeeper.
On the third day, I came back in the evening and found a figure made out of a towel on the nightstand next to the bed — a swan or something like that. A small thing, I’ve seen that before.
But next to it was a handwritten note: “Have a lovely evening. You left some unfinished tea yesterday. You must have been tired.”
That was it. It was so touching. I’d been alone for a week in another city, worn out, and then some person I had never even seen noticed my unfinished tea and offered a little kindness.
On the last day, I left her an envelope with a letter. I wrote that her note was the best thing that happened to me during the entire business trip. I don’t know if she ever read it.
Thats lovely, either g she was so attentive and kind. I think she read it,and it would have given her the same as it did you. The kindest souls,often carry the heaviest of burdens.
This cute duckling in a hotel room will brighten up any work trip.
- I remember how, back in 1995, my dad brought home the long-awaited Dendy from a business trip. I was 3 or 4 then. Mom immediately said, “Well, we won’t be seeing our son anymore!” And she was almost right.
A week later, it became clear who the real kid in the house was. Dad got so into it! In the end, Mom hid the Dendy. Dad was so offended that he asked to go on another business trip to a big city.
And what do you think? He came back not empty-handed, but with another Dendy, a pile of game cartridges, 3 Brick Games, and a small TV. As if to say, go ahead and try to hide them all now. From then on, he played more carefully, mostly at night, while Mom was asleep.
- There was a woman in our department who greeted every new hire with the phrase, “We’ll see how long you last.” She greeted me the same way.
A year later, the two of us were sent on a business trip together. On the train, she opened up and told me that she had come to this job young and happy, but people here wore her down so much that she almost quit. I asked her, then why did she treat new people that way now?
She was quiet for a moment and said, “To test them. If someone doesn’t fall apart after my ‘how long you last,’ then no one here will be able to break them. I’m not trying to scare them. I’m toughening them up in advance.”
It was unexpected. It turned out that she quietly looked after everyone who passed that test.
My husband went on a business trip to the UK and brought something back with him.
He made sure that,everyone had a sweet treat they liked. That's some horde of sweet treats 🤣 I'm not seeing a problem here!
- I have a hobby that’s a little unusual — I collect vintage watches. Once, while on a business trip, I decided to stop by an antique shop in Prague. There, I spotted a silver watch with elegant engraving and a small diamond in the center.
The shopkeeper shared its story: the watch had belonged to an 18th-century aristocrat and was a gift from his wife. The aristocrat treasured it and always carried it with him. Later, it was passed down as a family heirloom until it ended up in this shop.
Now it holds a special place in my collection.
- Three of our employees got stuck in the Seychelles while on a business trip. They were supposed to come back, but their trip was extended by a few days. We keep rereading the words “business trip,” trying not to be envious.
They’re staying there at the company’s expense. They’re still earning their salary. They’re getting a daily allowance. And their business assignment has already been completed.
Nobody writes “unforgettable moment” in the business trip report. But that’s exactly what these are. Business travel has a way of producing the stories people tell for years — not because the work was memorable, but because life kept happening in the margins around it: 13 Real Business Trip Stories That Prove Work Travel Collects More Stories Than Miles
If you’ve come back from a work trip with a story that belongs in this collection, the comments are boarding.