15+ People Who Transformed Their Homes and Totally Deserve a Standing Ovation

Renovations are known to test literally everything: our patience, our budget, and even our relationships. It seems that the chaos of dust and ever-changing plans will never end. But time will pass, and you will remember these temporary difficulties with a smile, enjoying the perfect interior. And the more effort is invested, the cooler the reward will be.
“Our version of ’before-and-after’”
“That’s how my maternity leave went. Very fruitful!”
“First full bathroom remodel”
“The basement turned into a bathroom.”
“Finally finished a full gut renovation (took just over 3.5 years).”
“I was going through some old photos and found one of my kitchen before remodeling.”
“The bathroom is finally ready!”
“Replacing the kitchen island. We wanted to keep the old tile, but given the future renovation, it’s very impractical.”
“Decided to set up a dog house.”
“What a difference 8 months of gradual remodeling can make”
“From a creepy basement to something new!”
“We recently completed a complete bathroom makeover in a house that is over 100 years old!”
“Our kitchen had an unexpected pipe burst a couple months ago. Thankfully our home insurance and our remediation company were beyond helpful.”
“Remodelled my game room!”
“Some rooms in my house I keep remodeling whenever I get a minute.”
“Our house, built in 1911”
“Our house: before and after”
We couldn’t agree more: renovation takes up a tremendous amount of time and effort. But when the dust finally settles and the chaos is replaced by coziness, it’s clear that it was worth it. The result, created with care like this, will warm you and please your eyes for years to come.
And these renovations didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Check them out.