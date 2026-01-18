15+ People Whose Hobby Is Crafting, but Their Work Belongs in a Museum

day ago
15+ People Whose Hobby Is Crafting, but Their Work Belongs in a Museum

Anyone can buy a ready-made item in a store. But to turn “trash” into a masterpiece is true artistry. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to surround yourself with cool things. All it takes is a bit of imagination and the courage to see a future masterpiece in what others consider “junk.”

My latest artwork inside recycled spray cans

Taresa
day ago

I bought this cute plant stand at a thrift store for 5 euros. Decided to give it a makeover.

ROC
hour ago

Great finish and looks amazing ! I know this takes a lot of work and skill

I crocheted VHS tape.

ROC
59 minutes ago

Wow! What a fantastic piece of functional art- bet it took a ton of time- not sure how you even did it! I have friends who crochet- trying to figure out how you did this!

I’m planning to make a few more of these chairs as soon as I find suitable ones.

ROC
58 minutes ago

Wow- I love thus,- beautiful and whimsical- and I know it took time!

I had an old globe. Decided to turn it into a forest like this.

  • Now that’s magic!

I made a laptop stand from an ordinary box. Surprisingly convenient.

I made all my clothes from T-shirts bought at a thrift store!

ROC
hour ago

Gorgeous and cool! You could sell these outfits!

Here’s a shelf made from wooden pallets. I think it turned out really cool.

Made this little mushroom from an ordinary egg carton.

I repainted the back of my vintage mirror.

Found this desk on the side of the road and fixed it up.

A couple of years ago, I bought these jeans at a thrift store, but they seemed too plain. So, I decided to give them a new life.

My sister and I love giving new life to second-hand bags by creating unique embellishments and charms for them.

Glass bottle turned into weird vase

I made a wreath from my hoard of mesh produce bags.

Turned old jeans into this cute mini skirt. What do you think?

Upcycling plastic salad container into earrings!

Very proud of my work

ROC
11 minutes ago

Really pretty and special- amazed at how many people can sew!

I sewed a jacket from an old blanket I had since the 80s.

ROC
10 minutes ago

Grew up in Detroit- this has an old Mo-town vibe! Cheryl- good eyes! Maybe they used a shirt by this company as a base?

And here’s another article about people who turned simple items into breathtaking masterpieces.

Kelly
hour ago

I liked a lot of these. Most of these do not go with my decor or not my taste but the people who created these items showed imagination, creativity and talent. I couldn't do half of these!

