18 People Who Turned Simple Items Into Breathtaking Masterpieces

Sometimes creativity doesn’t require expensive tools — just a little imagination, patience, and a few things at hand. These craftsmen prove that even ordinary things can be turned into something amazing.

My latest woodworking project — ash and walnut

I made this jewelry box for my daughter-in-law as a wedding gift.

I made this jewelry box for my wife.

I would marry you for it! © Ok_Preparation_4932 / Reddit

Some of my felt crafts

My Dune inspired sandworm pumpkin carving

I painted a phone box and turned it into a cool button box.

Caught mid-wink and turned into leather magic.

This is just some kind of magic! © strawspiderflower / Reddit

A tiny cat bakery I made from polymer clay. I used makeup for coloring.

I made this gown — every petal stitched by hand!

Oh my, this is a museum piece! © pigswearingargyle / Reddit

I made a snail out of clay.

A frog with a pearl earring — stained glass, made all parts myself.

This is a silver spinning ring with a micro mosaic fish. I made it from smalt — mosaic glass.

My wife dries flowers and makes beautiful things like this.

I made a crystal corset from transparent resin.

I would wear it every day! Source up and take my money. © Thatsmyredditidkyou / Reddit

I tried to capture that big goofy grin in wool.

I made some cute magnets out of clay.

A little spooky season inspired embroidery!

I made this without a sewing machine. It took so long and my fingers hurt but I’m proud!