I Refused to Go to a Non-Vegan Christmas Party—Now HR Wants a Talk
Dear Bright Side,
My boss booked our Christmas party at a steakhouse. I’m vegan. When I asked about vegan options, he glared. “Don’t be so dramatic! Just order a salad!” Their online menu only had meat and dairy meals. I didn’t go.
The next week, I froze when I saw that my performance review had been downgraded with a note from HR: “Failed to attend mandatory team-building event, showing lack of commitment.”
So now I’m stuck wondering how to handle this. Do I confront my boss about the unfair review, or should I talk to HR? Is it worth pushing back, or should I just let it slide and start looking for a new job? What’s the smartest move here?
— Julie
We’re sorry this happened right before Christmas, a time when everyone should be celebrating and feeling a bit more connected and kind. Try not to panic or let the stress take over—instead, take a breath and consider the practical suggestions we’ve lined up for you below.
- Write everything down while it’s still fresh: not to start a war, but to protect yourself. Save the performance review, take screenshots of the restaurant menu, and jot down exactly what was said when you asked about vegan options. Facts beat feelings every time, especially if this escalates.
- Ask for a calm, one-on-one conversation: if you decide to talk to your boss, frame it around clarity, not blame. Something like, you wanted to attend, but there were no food options for you, and you didn’t realize skipping dinner would count as “lack of commitment.” Let him explain himself—sometimes people reveal more than they mean to.
Every one respects me for my beliefs. I don't celebrate Winter Solstice.
- Don’t go to HR empty-handed: if you do involve HR, go prepared. This isn’t about being vegan; it’s about being penalized for a company event that didn’t reasonably accommodate you. Keep it factual, boring, and professional. HR responds better to calm logic than righteous anger.
- Separate your self-worth from that review: that downgrade doesn’t define your work, and you know it. This was about optics and control, not performance. Don’t let one passive-aggressive note mess with your confidence or make you second-guess yourself.
- Keep showing up as your normal, professional self: no sulking, no over-explaining, no trying to “make up” for something you didn’t do wrong. Do your job well, stay consistent, and let your behavior quietly contradict that review note. If this ever comes back up, your steady track record will speak louder than one missed dinner.
- Start quietly exploring your options (just in case): you don’t have to quit tomorrow, but updating your CV and checking the market can be oddly empowering. If this is how “team building” is handled, it’s fair to ask whether this is the environment you want long-term.
- Trust your discomfort—it’s telling you something: the issue isn’t the steakhouse. It’s the glare, the dismissal, and the punishment after the fact. If this pattern repeats, that’s not a misunderstanding; that’s a culture problem. And you’re allowed to take that seriously.
My daughter did not eat meat or fish for 18 years. She always found something to eat on every menu, besides salad. Granted your boss' comment was rude, but you also could have done better.
Julie’s experience is a reminder that office Christmas parties aren’t always the harmless fun they’re sold as. Between forced attendance, unspoken rules, and poor judgment, these events can easily turn into uncomfortable or downright unfair situations. And she’s far from alone, because if you think this was awkward, wait until you see what happened at other company parties.