I Refused to Go to a Non-Vegan Christmas Party—Now HR Wants a Talk

Dear Bright Side,

My boss booked our Christmas party at a steakhouse. I’m vegan. When I asked about vegan options, he glared. “Don’t be so dramatic! Just order a salad!” Their online menu only had meat and dairy meals. I didn’t go.

The next week, I froze when I saw that my performance review had been downgraded with a note from HR: “Failed to attend mandatory team-building event, showing lack of commitment.”

So now I’m stuck wondering how to handle this. Do I confront my boss about the unfair review, or should I talk to HR? Is it worth pushing back, or should I just let it slide and start looking for a new job? What’s the smartest move here?

— Julie