20+ Crafters Who Took Simple Fabric and Created Pieces That Belong on a Runway
When you go to the mall, it often feels like there’s no choice: identical styles, dull colors, and dresses that, for some reason, never have pockets. But there are artisans who have long said “no” to the mass market. They take an old woolen blanket, a pile of unwanted jeans, or a handful of fabric scraps — and create real magic.
Here are people with golden hands, capable of sewing the wedding dress of your dreams, transforming a blanket into a designer jacket, or crafting an outfit in the style of your favorite book character. Let’s take a look at how handmade masterpieces are born.
I spent a whole month making a Bilbo Baggins-style cloak from fabric scraps.
- Super! I was nurturing the same idea, but I was afraid to even approach it. You’ve inspired me! © Infamous-Cat-8370 / Reddit
Here’s what happens to unwanted jeans:
I made myself a jacket from my least favorite blanket.
- Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this! © becuzbecuz / Reddit
The local theater hosted a detective event, so I decided to make an outfit specifically for the occasion. How delightful it feels to wear it!
How do you like the dress I made? Of course, it has pockets.
I sewed a coat from a wool blanket.
- This is crazy, I want something like that too! © VRbattleGod / Reddit
My new experiment with knitting a cardigan. I think I look like a llama.
- Wow! It looks like you bought it in an expensive boutique. © tupamoja / Reddit
A waistcoat, bag and riding skirt — the first things I’ve ever made, and I’m so addicted!
- No way! I don’t believe this is your first project. © Nevraskagirl55 / Reddit
I was inspired by some cool ideas I saw online and made my first clock! Cutting a hole in my fabric felt so wrong, but I absolutely love how it turned out.
My hobby is adding a touch of art to ordinary clothing.
Been sewing less than a year and I just made this top!
My classmate helped me take measurements. And here is my first blazer!
- By the way, did you know that this kind of embroidery symbolizes female fertility? These illustrations often appear in books. © __wookie__ / Reddit
After 7 months and 3 countries, my shopper with neon sushi is finally ready!
I took this base and made the wedding dress.
- It’s so unique and funny! © 2-***-dogs / Reddit
- Wow, I love the way your brain works. I don’t know how you even thought this up! © largestcob / Reddit
I made a dress in the style of the 1930s. And now I’m getting so many compliments.
This is me and my twin Harvey. I still have a lot to learn, but I love it.
First time I cross stitch on a T-shirt!
I turned an old blanket into a cool jacket with lining.
I knitted a sweater inspired by my favorite book.
Here’s the mittens and hat I made.
Stitched this beautiful pattern onto a denim jacket.
Dreamt of knitting my baby’s first Halloween costume for years. Here he finally is!
Talented people always inspire us. After looking at these masterpieces, you want to create something yourself and then flaunt it, shining. If you can relate to this, check out these brides who stitched their own wedding gowns.