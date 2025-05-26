15 Photos That Have a Fascinating Story Behind

Most of our photos are plain and simple — this is us, these are our pets, and this is our home. But the photos in this article are different. Some of them even make you want to exhale, “Oh, I’m so lucky this didn’t happen to me.” In any case, each of these images was taken under very intriguing circumstances.

You’d think, how would you get a tan like that.

© LessFish777 / Reddit Flora 23 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1 - - Reply

“My parents texted me saying they have no power.”

I’m a lineman, and I’ve never had that in 40 years of service. © Tough-Season3748 / Reddit

“A friend washed her white shirts with bleach. The collars turned pink because of sunscreen residue.”

“My mom told me her lawnmower broke in half. I didn’t understand her, and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.”

“Was putting out some new mulch in my garden. It’s a bleeder.”

“I came back from a 2-week business trip, and there was a surprise waiting for me in the bathroom.”

“The glass panel of the new oven shattered after a light blow to the side.”

“This is what happens when you accidentally damage a can of PU foam.”

“Hired a guy to make a hole, but he drove too close to the creek.”

“I asked my wife to touch the water, but then something fell out of her bag.”

“I was just about to clean it and fill it up.”

“Some ‘smart guy’ drove his car off my loading dock. The whole warehouse team came out to look at it.”

“Facade wall contractors used a drill too long for the job. I was showering for 10 minutes, when I realized, 2 rooms were in this state...”

“My husband got a little carried away with the new vacuum packing device. It’s a dozen croissants.”

“Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger.”