15 Stunning Celebrities Who Rocked Their Baby Bump and Made Red Carpet History

Blake Lively was on-point in yellow, debuting her third pregnancy at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynold’s film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. She wore a sunny non-maternity midi dress (a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip with a thigh-high slit) and further added heels, a sunny manicure, and looked as bright as the sun!

Her 2016 Cannes appearance in blue also created quite the sensation.