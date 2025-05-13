15 Stunning Celebrities Who Rocked Their Baby Bump and Made Red Carpet History
With Rihanna and her very fashionable baby bump yet again taking the 2025 Met Gala by storm, let’s take a look at more such celebrities who won the red carpet over with their pregnancy glow. While some took the world by surprise by debuting their baby bump at red carpet events, others simply showed off their sartorial style, making fans fall in love with them, and their fashion sense, all over again.
Adriana Lima glowed in a black cutout gown at Cannes, 2022.
Suki Waterhouse looked radiant in red.
Suki Waterhouse dressed her pregnancy glow in a stunning Valentino cut-out gown, and looked radiant in an otherwise low-ley makeup look, at the Emmys 2024. She later admitted that she was very excited about the look.
Jennifer Lawrence looked ethereal in a brown, Grecian gown, in 2024.
Blake Lively channeled her inner Pokémon in 2019.
Blake Lively was on-point in yellow, debuting her third pregnancy at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynold’s film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. She wore a sunny non-maternity midi dress (a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip with a thigh-high slit) and further added heels, a sunny manicure, and looked as bright as the sun!
Her 2016 Cannes appearance in blue also created quite the sensation.
Margot Robbie looked great in a dove gray gown, in 2024.
Rihanna and her baby bump were perfectly tailored.
Given 2025 Met Gala’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Rihanna showed up in a perfectly fitted Marc Jacobs look, debuting her third pregnancy in style. Of course, this was hardly her “boldest” pregnancy looks, as she showed at the Paris Fashion Weeks donning a sheer slip.
Serena Williams stunned in a black-and-white ensemble.
Serena Williams and her baby bump (second pregnancy) walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy in a stunning black and white Gucci gown with silver detailing.
Kaley Cuoco was all aglow in lavender.
Kaley Cuoco attended the 80th Golden Globes, 2023, in a stunning Vera Wang lavender gown, looking radiant and joyful, and utterly adorable.
A pregnant Rooney Mara decided to slay in black at the Berlin Film Festival in 2024.
Jessie J rocked a red and bold look in 2023.
Karlie Kloss debuted her second pregnancy in black.
Karlie Kloss seemingly took inspiration from Count Dracula’s wardrobe, walking the 2025 Met Gala in a stunning black gown with a cape (a custom Luar), replete with a vampiric collar, and crushed patent thigh-high boots.
She was no less effervescent walking her fist baby bump at Cannes, 2023.
Lea Michele dazzled in red at a 2024 red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens went sheer at the Oscars Party, 2024.
Vanessa Hudgens’ sheer after-party look at the Oscars 2024 split fans in the middle, but she looked radiant and aglow.
She chose black for the red carpet as well, but this was a stark contrast to her sheer look.
Ciara embellished her baby bump with gold leaf in 2023.
Kiara Advani stunned in a metal breastplate.
While relatively unknown in Hollywood, Kiara Advani became the first Indian actor to walk the Met Gala with a baby bump. She wore a striking black and white Gaurav Gupta gown. But the highlight of her look was the heart-shaped metal breastplate, with a smaller connected heart, indicating mother and child.
