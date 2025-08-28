18 Photos With Coincidences That Are Too Good to Be True

Incredible coincidences don’t happen too often in our life, so if they do, we immediately want to share them with other people. It is all the more curious when these rare occasions are captured in photos. We put together pics that prove reality can surprise you even more than Photoshop.

1. “My mother and my wife’s mother coincidentally both had photos taken on the same pony over 70 years ago in Montreal.”

2. “I was taking photos of seagulls on autofocus just hoping for some clear action shots.”

3. “Gifted a Bonsai tree, found an egg near the trunk — this little one hatched from it today.”

4. “The view from my window”

5. “My cat’s mittens perfectly line up with the top of the fridge.”

6. “Found my look-alike, just around 100 years apart.”

7. “A leaf fell in front of my phone the second it took a timed photo.”

8. “The house my sister is looking at buying has a picture I painted when I was in high school for a history project on their wall.”

9. “Found myself”

10. “I took a picture at a wedding at the exact same moment as someone else with flash on, and it split the couple in half.”

11. “My game camera caught the exact moment these birds met in mid-air.”

12. “So I finally watched Encanto.”

13. “The rock looks like a miniature Moon.”

14. “Uber driver’s hair formed a perfect 25.”

15. “I was a bit spooked when I first saw this lemon with an eye and a mouth this morning.”

16. “My brother just happened to be wearing the same outfit as the Ron Swanson I gave him.”

17. “This log looks like a fish.”

18. “This Minecraft grass block lying around the road I was walking”