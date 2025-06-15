20+ Photos That Perfectly Sum Up Our Daily Struggles at Work

Team work is full of curious situations that often become corporate folklore. Interaction with colleagues sometimes leads to unexpected consequences, turning routine processes into memorable episodes. This selection of photos shows better than any words how colleagues, and sometimes even clients, are able to diversify work days.

“You’re at work, and this happens!”

Just tell everyone they’re expensive high fashion jeans. © Own-Bar-8530 / Reddit

“Came back to work after the weekend. No one knows what happened.”

“Our designer created an ingenious sign for our office microwave.”

“A small business owner needs to constantly learn new things. But this lesson is tough.”

“Oh... Do I love my place of work?”

“I’ve been at work since 7. It’s 7:27, and I still can’t do anything.”

Salary? It can go all day. © Ghstfce / Reddit

“The $12 salad I got at work contained 7 inedible lettuce butts.”

“That’s how many packages of sushi I throw away every day at work. The bin is filled with just those.”

“My key broke.”

Been there, except it was my work key and no one could get into the office for hours... It was in my first month on the job, too. © Adept-Cockroach** / Reddit

“Today is my first day at my new job. Look at this phone cord.”

“My coworker (also a dishwasher) leaves me really gross dishes overnight when I never do that to him.”

“The clock in our dentistry”

“Some monster is using paper towels instead of coffee filters.”

“The brownies I make vs. The brownies that get served”

Ooooh that would irk me. © True_Consequence9852 / Reddit

“Brought them to work, and 5 minutes later was told I was sacked. And it was my birthday...”

“Toilet paper in my office”

“My job is to return carts to the shop without touching the cars. Every day.”

“It’s time to find a new job, or at least new employees.”

“Work just got a new machine, took me 3 times as long to enter in my PIN.”

“User returned their laptop for a new one at work today...”

“I have to untangle this at work.”

Add baby powder, it’ll make untangling any knots 10 times easier. © Freckled_daywalker / Reddit