20+ Times Creativity and Imagination Turned a Simple Hobby Into Pure Art

Handmade crafts and DIY creativity have a way of turning the most unexpected materials into something worth stopping for. Some of these pieces cost nothing. Others took weeks just to imagine. All of them started with someone who saw something nobody else did.

Felted a bunny with a carrot. It took some effort to keep it from leaning sideways.

90 hours of beading, and I have finally finished this bag. It may not be perfect, but I’m really proud of it.

I finished a big beading project.

I wove a bouquet of flowers from beads.

© guichana / Reddit Julianna Carson 8 hours ago So, once again, people are taking pictures of actual objects and trying to pass them off as craft work! (That's complimentary sarcasm, for those of you who can't pick up the subtlety.) Reply

Now I want a bouquet like this for my wedding. © Daeism / Reddit

I made a mini version of my glowy mushroom lamp.

Check out the snail I made.

I designed this hat myself and spent a full 2 weeks bringing it to life.

I think you’ll be able to appreciate my creations.

I try to reuse everything. Here, I melted down silver from old jewelry and made a new, unique pendant.

I just finished a felt mat using the wet felting technique. It seemed boring at first, so I had to add more details.

I really enjoyed making this duck family!

I recently knitted these wool socks. But I came across a felting kit, so I decided to add a cute touch to them.

This is my 7-year-old’s drawing. I decided to bring it to life.

Loved the fit of this skort, but all-beige felt too plain. So, I decided to add something!

This was my most ambitious idea.

What do you think?

It’s the first time I’m working with pearls.

Finished the kids’ library.

It didn’t cost me a penny. Sycamore bark, leaf and macrame scraps.



Yes, I use real bread. No, mold has never been a problem.

I made a sea glass cow.

My dog got a mermaid sweater. I crocheted it. Strangely enough, my dog likes it just as much as I do.

The best handmade things don’t start with expensive materials. They start with someone who can’t stop themselves from making something.