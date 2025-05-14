7 2025 Wedding Dresses That Might Make You Rethink Your Final Choice

A-line wedding dresses are known for their classic silhouette—a fitted bodice that hugs the waist before gently flaring out into a skirt shaped like the letter “A.” This timeless style is universally flattering and works beautifully for all body types.

According to fashion expert Karan Berry, A-line gowns are especially great for pear-shaped, curvy, or petite brides. “The design highlights the waist and enhances the bust, creating a slimming effect,” he explains. “For petite brides, it can also add the illusion of height.”