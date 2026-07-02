7 Summer Shoe Trends Stylists Say Are Making a Glamorous Comeback This July 2026

Fashion changes with every summer, bringing fresh inspiration for anyone looking to update their wardrobe. From chic sandals to timeless shoe trends 2026 blend style and comfort, while stylists and experts continue to shape the latest summer fashion and footwear choices.

In a conversation with celebrity stylist Vanessa Powell, she explained why petite shoppers should avoid heavy ankle straps and bulky sneakers that “chop the leg line” and opt for styles that show more of the foot and break up the visual weight of fabric (think sleek flip-flops and low-vamp flats!).