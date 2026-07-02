7 Summer Shoe Trends Stylists Say Are Making a Glamorous Comeback This July 2026
Fashion changes with every summer, bringing fresh inspiration for anyone looking to update their wardrobe. From chic sandals to timeless shoe trends 2026 blend style and comfort, while stylists and experts continue to shape the latest summer fashion and footwear choices.
In a conversation with celebrity stylist Vanessa Powell, she explained why petite shoppers should avoid heavy ankle straps and bulky sneakers that “chop the leg line” and opt for styles that show more of the foot and break up the visual weight of fabric (think sleek flip-flops and low-vamp flats!).
When choosing footwear for hot weather, do you prioritize fashion, comfort, or foot support the most?
1. Black sandals.
Black sandals remain a fashion favorite because they pair effortlessly with almost any summer outfit, from casual dresses to tailored clothing. Their timeless color adds a chic touch while making summer shoes feel versatile enough for everyday wear or special occasions.
Whether styled with linen sets or flowing skirts, black sandals offer a polished look that never goes out of style. They are an easy choice for anyone looking to combine comfort, elegance, and lasting appeal this season.
2. Toe loop.
Toe loop sandals continue to stand out in shoe trends 2026 thanks to their minimalist design and effortless versatility. Stylists recommend them for their secure fit and ability to complement everything from relaxed dresses to tailored separates.
They also pair beautifully with accessories, creating an easy, polished summer look. For anyone seeking comfort without sacrificing style, toe loop sandals are a timeless choice.
3. Glove flats.
Glove flats are becoming a standout choice in summer fashion thanks to their sleek silhouette and soft, flexible fit. They pair effortlessly with everything from relaxed clothing to polished office looks, making them one of the most versatile footwear options of the season.
Their minimalist design adds understated elegance without sacrificing comfort for all-day wear. For anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe, glove flats offer a modern style that’s both practical and effortlessly chic.
4. Boho-chic clogs.
Boho clogs carry outfits from early spring into summer with ease, highlighting handcrafted textures like woven leather, wood soles, and subtle metallic details. These elements add depth to neutral seasonal palettes and evoke a relaxed, travel-inspired luxury.
For a refined casual look, suede slide sandals from The Row pair well with straight-leg jeans and a graphic tee. For a more bohemian feel, leather mules or clogs from Chloé work effortlessly with a flowing floral maxi dress for laid-back spring weekends.
Have you ever tried switching your usual summer footwear style, and how did it change your comfort or outfit choices?
5. Slingback heels.
IF THEY ARE CLEAN, AND THEY ARE COMFORTABLE, AND YOU CAN'T HIDE 20 CLOWNS IN THEM, WEAR WHATEVER SUITS YOUR MOOD, OR OUTFIT.
Slingback heels are a timeless favorite because they bring elegance without compromising on comfort. The open-back design creates a light, airy feel that makes them ideal for warm-weather occasions, while the secure strap helps provide a confident fit.
They transition effortlessly from daytime outfits to evening events, adding a polished finish to dresses, skirts, or tailored pants. For anyone looking to elevate a summer wardrobe, slingback heels are a stylish and versatile choice.
6. Beaded sandals.
Beaded sandals are a standout trend for adding texture and personality to everyday outfits. The detailed embellishments bring a handcrafted feel that instantly elevates simple summer fashion looks, from casual clothing to relaxed beachwear.
Their lightweight structure keeps them comfortable for warm days while still offering a chic, eye-catching finish. Perfect for those who love expressive footwear, beaded sandals turn even minimal outfits into something memorable.
7. Slim sneakers.
Slim sneakers are a great choice for people who prefer not to wear open shoes or sandals but still want a light, modern look. Their breathable design and flexible structure make them comfortable for warm weather while offering more coverage and support than traditional summer footwear.
They pair easily with both casual clothing and sporty outfits, making them a versatile everyday option. For those who value comfort without exposing their feet, slim sneakers deliver a clean, stylish alternative.
A great pair of summer shoes can make every outfit feel a little more polished and a lot more fun to wear. Whether it’s classic flip flops, chic sandals, or the latest fashion trends, there’s a perfect style for everyone to enjoy this season.
Read next: Top 7 Jewelry Trends That Could Make You Rethink Your Usual Accessories in Summer 2026