9 Nail Techs Share Manicure Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026

Some nail trends announce themselves loudly. The best ones happen quietly — in salons, when nail technicians start noticing that every third client is asking for the same thing.

That’s exactly how the manicure trends dominating spring and summer 2026 revealed themselves: not through social media campaigns, but through the kind of real, repeated demand that nail techs recognize immediately — and that the rest of the world catches up to later. These are those trends. The ones that existed before the hashtags did.