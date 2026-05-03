“Are You Allergic to Your Baby?” Woman Shares How Pregnancy Changed Her Face That Proves the Power of Self-Love and Compassion
Pregnancy brings profound psychological and physical changes that can influence skin, emotions, and identity, shaping experiences through mental-health and psychology perspectives. Compassion, happiness and self-love are key in supporting body acceptance.
Pregnancy skin changes go viral.
A viral video from a Malaysian mother, Farah Faizal, shows a dramatic transformation in her skin during pregnancy, quickly gaining millions of views online. Her face developed redness, texture changes, and visible rashes that left viewers shocked and concerned.
The clip sparked emotional reactions ranging from empathy to harsh judgment. According to reports, the video accumulated over 100 million views within days, making it a global talking point.
Understanding pregnancy-related skin changes.
Doctors explained that the changes seen in the video are not an “allergy to the baby,” but rather the result of intense hormonal shifts during pregnancy. These changes can trigger inflammatory skin conditions, acne-like eruptions, or rare disorders that mimic severe breakouts.
Experts note that pregnancy hormones can significantly affect oil production, immune response, and skin sensitivity. In some cases, conditions like rosacea flare-ups or rare inflammatory reactions may appear suddenly and intensely.
Have you ever experienced changes in your body that affected how you see yourself?
Finding strength in self-acceptance and inner confidence.
Beyond the medical explanation, the woman’s story resonated deeply because of how she responded to public scrutiny. She openly shared her emotional struggle with changing appearance while also emphasizing that she is “a human being, not a Barbie doll.”
Her posts highlighted how difficult it can be to experience visible body changes while being constantly judged online. Under her video, there were a lot of questions, one asked, “Are you allergic to your baby???”, while other questioned, “Can somebody explain how pregnancy make this happen?”
A powerful reminder that change still carries beauty and worth.
The story ultimately became less about skin and more about perspective, and how women are treated when their bodies change in ways they cannot control. It reminded many viewers that pregnancy is not only physically transformative, but also emotionally complex.
Supportive comments praised her honesty and encouraged compassion over criticism. At its core, the moment became a lesson in self-love: that change does not reduce beauty, and vulnerability deserves understanding rather than judgment.
Pregnancy often brings unexpected changes that shape both body and emotions, reminding us of the strength within transformation. These moments highlight the importance of compassion, self-love, and patience during life’s natural shifts. Every change can be seen as part of a deeper journey toward acceptance, growth, and inner confidence.
Read more about Woman, 80, Who Started Working Out at 70 and Proves Self-Kindness Leads to Lifelong Happiness.
What helps you practice self-love when you’re going through emotional or physical changes?