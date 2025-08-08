Beyoncé’s Bold New Ad Ignites Social Media After Sydney Sweeney Controversy

Then, just days later, Beyoncé and Levi’s unveiled their latest collaboration. The ad features the singer with blonde hair, wearing a rhinestone-studded denim suit. The timing was remarkable, and social media quickly lit up with comparisons.

Many users felt there was a clear double standard in how the two ads were received, but many also joked about it, one hinting at the Sweeney ad and saying, “Look at all those genes in one video” while another pointed out, “So it’s okay for Beyoncé to do this but Sydney Sweeney. Makes no sense.”