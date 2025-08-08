Beyoncé’s Bold New Ad Ignites Social Media After Sydney Sweeney Controversy
A whirlwind of controversy in the fashion world has social media users in a frenzy. Singer Beyoncé just dropped a new ad for Levi’s, and the internet is once again buzzing with debate, this time, about a perceived double standard. The move comes right on the heels of a different ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.
It all started with an American Eagle ad starring actress Sydney Sweeney. The campaign’s tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” quickly drew fire. While it clearly referred to the denim she was wearing, critics noted the double meaning behind the phrase “good genes,” which many people found offensive.
Then, just days later, Beyoncé and Levi’s unveiled their latest collaboration. The ad features the singer with blonde hair, wearing a rhinestone-studded denim suit. The timing was remarkable, and social media quickly lit up with comparisons.
Many users felt there was a clear double standard in how the two ads were received, but many also joked about it, one hinting at the Sweeney ad and saying, “Look at all those genes in one video” while another pointed out, “So it’s okay for Beyoncé to do this but Sydney Sweeney. Makes no sense.”
As social media debated the two campaigns, commenters on both sides weighed in. On the one hand, some critics of the Beyoncé ad pointed to what they saw as cultural appropriation, with one commentator suggesting that if Sweeney had worn braids in an ad, the public would have had a meltdown.
Meanwhile, other users defended the stars, with some declaring their support for either Sweeney or Beyoncé. Amid the back-and-forth, some commentators criticized the entire debate, urging people to move on from the discussion.