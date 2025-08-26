10 People Who Proved You Can Turn Back the Clock on Your Looks

Ever bump into someone you haven’t seen in years and do a double-take because they look like they just stepped out of a time machine? Whether it’s a secret skincare routine, a dramatic lifestyle change, or a little help from modern science, these transformations are nothing short of jaw-dropping. Here are 10 people who seemed to hit the rewind button on aging — and the before-and-after will leave you stunned.

1. Using makeup to look “youthful” vs “mature”.

2. “You lost about 15 years! Wow — you look terrific!”

3. “You look 10 years younger! The blonde looks great on you!!”

4. “Still working towards my goals!”

5. “The whole look is better. Suit / glasses aged him, skin looks great, that chin in the new pic. Cutie.”

6. “I re-did my mom’s makeup.”

7. “Today is my birthday and I’m in better shape than when I was 5 years younger!”

8. “May 2016 to Nov 2018”

9. “Before and after!”

10. “I’m not even the same person (time difference between pics is 3 years).”

In the end, whether it’s science, self-care, or sheer determination, these transformations prove one thing — when it comes to aging, the rules are meant to be rewritten.

