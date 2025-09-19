12 Before-and-After Grandma Photos That Deserve Their Own Runway Show

There’s an expression that says, “You’re not getting older, you’re getting better.” And we totally agree with this sentiment and are amazed when we see someone who looks like a bodybuilder at the ripe age of 72 or when a 64-year-old couple decides to get married after not seeing each other many decades after they went to prom.

We are excited to show you 17 gorgeous older people who proved that age is just a state of mind.