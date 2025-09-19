I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
12 Before-and-After Grandma Photos That Deserve Their Own Runway Show
From cozy knits to fierce fits, these grandmas prove style only gets better with age. Their glow-ups are pure magic—reminding us that confidence, charm, and timeless beauty never go out of fashion. Get ready for runway moments that warm the heart!
1. My Grandmother in 1970 and today. She was 30 in the first picture, and she is 81 now.
- “I pray I look that good at 81.” © braincupuncture / Reddit
2. Here is my grandma’s high school senior pic, and her this last year nursing her wrist fracture.
- “Love it, she seems so fun and relatable and admirable. What a babe of a grandma! Cherish her.” © skumpy4trumpyy / Reddit
3. 1960s — My grandmother then and now
- “She is physically beautiful, but also looks like such a warm, loving, happy person.”
© nomorecheeks / Reddit
4. My grandmother then in her late 20s vs my grandmother now at 77. Still so full of life.
- “I think your grandmother was the inspiration for the grandmother in Moana.” © spikerbs / Reddit
5. My grandmother in her twenties, and now at 93
- “She’s still a baddie at 93!” © megtwinkles / Reddit
6. My great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and me. 28 years between these 2 pictures (1995/2024)
- “I love how great-grandmother is sitting on your lap now❤️ Absolutely beautiful picture🤗” © Interesting-Bison108 / Reddit
7. Me with my incredible grandmother, exactly 30 years apart
- “These are great, you guys did a great job recreating! ☺️” © orcagurl815 / Reddit
8. Me in high school (90s) ~to~ me as a grandmother (2024)
- “It literally looks like these photos were taken a year apart! You’re beautiful!” © itsthejasper1123 / Reddit
9. My grandmother at 15 and at 66
- “A lifelong beauty” © Behuman_ / Reddit
10. My great-grandmother in 1947 (21 y/o) and 94 y/o.
- “Your great-grandmother has aged well! :-)” © poss-um / Reddit
11. My grandmother 1968/2024
- “What are her beauty tips because wow” © mikki1017 / Reddit
- “Vampire?!” © Kushypurpz / Reddit
12. My beautiful grandma in 1969 (16) and 2024 (71)
“My grandma, who raised me from age 11 onwards. She won everything in high school (prom queen, valentines queen, homecoming queen) so we’re assuming the first pic is 16 but could be 17. Honestly, most people think she’s my mom! Aging like fine wine, in my opinion.”
