I Excluded My Husband’s Daughter From Our Cozy Family Getaway

Hi Bright Side,



We’ll spend the week at my dad’s cozy lake house before the kids go back to school.

Our two kids, aged 10 and 7, love it there because of the pool. I asked my husband’s daughter, 12, not to join us — the house is small, there isn’t enough space, and there’s no bed for her to sleep in.

I was very gentle with my stepdaughter. She felt a bit disappointed but ended up being okay with it. She was going to spend the week with her mother. My husband agreed to this and told her, “I’ll make it up to you later!” She smiled.

On the road, while driving to the lake house, I froze when suddenly my husband turned to me and coldly said, “When you married me, it wasn’t just me. It was me and my daughter!”

I thought this was just a warning because he was a bit upset that his daughter wasn’t coming along. We continued the drive, with our two kids singing in the back...