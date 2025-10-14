I Gave My Grandson Food My DIL Forbade—She Cut Me Out Completely

“Hi Bright Side!

When my grandson comes over, it’s the highlight of my week. My daughter-in-law, Megan, runs a tight ship — no sugar, no gluten, no dairy. But he wasn’t diagnosed with any allergic reaction. I usually follow her rules... usually.

Last visit, my grandson looked at me with those puppy eyes and said, ‘Grandma, can I please have your pancakes?’ I caved. Used dark chocolate chips, thought it’d be fine. He was so happy, I didn’t regret it.

A few days later, my son called and said my grandson had caught some kind of infection at kindergarten — little red spots on his arms, nothing serious, but they were keeping an eye on it. He just wanted to let me know in case I noticed anything.

I panicked. Before he could even finish, I blurted out, ‘It might’ve been me — I gave him pancakes with chocolate chips.’ There was silence on the line.

He sighed and said, ‘Mom... it’s fine. But you really should’ve told us.’

An hour later, Megan texted: ‘You broke our trust. Don’t come over for now.’

I just sat there staring at my phone, feeling like I’d lost something I didn’t even know could be taken away.

It’s been weeks. I dropped off a batch of plain pancakes on their porch.

No answer.

What should I do next?”