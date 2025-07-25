I Pretended to Be Employed — And Got My Dream Job Because of It

Hi, Bright Side!



This is probably the most personal thing I’ve ever shared publicly. But I’m writing this because I know someone out there might be going through the same thing. And if this story gives even one person a flicker of hope, then it’s worth it.

Let me take you back to October of last year. I was halfway through writing up a performance review for one of my team members when I got a Slack message from my manager, Kayla: “Quick Zoom?”

I clicked the link. Three minutes. That’s how long the call lasted. Kayla looked tense, her eyes flitting away from the screen as she read what was obviously a pre-written script: “Due to restructuring, the company has made the difficult decision, blah, blah, blah...”



I felt my stomach drop. I wasn’t even allowed to respond. No room for questions. Just a link to HR and a vague offer to write me a letter of recommendation. Then she was gone.

Just like that, four years of dedication, late nights, missed birthdays, overachieving and overextending myself... Erased.

I sat there, frozen in my apartment in Minneapolis, staring at my reflection in the black Zoom screen. No tears. Just a sick silence.