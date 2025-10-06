I Refuse to Forgive My Biological Mom, but My Dad Pushes Me to Do It

But I knew my thoughts were based on anger, so I went to my dad. He read the letter and stayed quiet for a good while. Later that day, he came to me and said, “I think you should give her a second chance.” I was shocked to my core.



Of all the people in the world, I expected my dad to understand why I didn’t want this woman in my life. I’ve watched how my dad struggled to put food on the table and get me into the best school. I’ve seen all the sacrifices he’s had to make to give me a good childhood, and it was all because of her.



So I told him that I didn’t feel comfortable with allowing her back into our lives. She made her choice when I was born, and now she had to live with the consequences, no matter how hard they might be. But things took a turn this weekend.



My dad invited me for lunch and when I arrived he introduced me to my mother. He said that he at least wanted to give her a chance to explain the situation. That he hoped it would help me make an unbiased decision.