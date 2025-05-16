I Refuse to Sacrifice My Hobbies to Play the Babysitter

Hello, Bright Side,

My wife, Sarah, and I have been married for almost four years. She has a daughter, Lily, from her previous marriage, who lives with us. She spends weekends with her dad, Tim, but the relationship with his new wife has been difficult and she constantly clashes with her, creating a toxic environment at his house.

Tim recently asked Sarah if they could adjust the schedule so that Lily could spend less time with his wife. Sarah agreed without consulting me first, and that’s when the situation became tricky.

My wife has classes on Saturdays from 9 AM to 5 PM, and she asked me to look after Lily during that time. I refused and said no. I’ve been going rock climbing every Saturday morning with my friends since we were teenagers, and it’s something I value deeply.

I’ve made it clear from the start that this hobby is important to me, and I can’t simply give it up. I suggested that Sarah hire a babysitter, but she didn’t want to spend the money when I could do it for free.