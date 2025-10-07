I Refused to Split My Inheritance With My Partner — I’m Not His Bank

Dear Bright Side team,

When my grandmother died, she left me her apartment. It wasn’t luxurious — creaky floors, outdated wallpaper — but it was mine, free and clear. For the first time in years, I felt safe. No more landlords, no more rent hikes, no more moving every 12 months.

At first, my fiancé congratulated me. He even helped me pack. But pretty quickly, the tone shifted. Suddenly he was talking about gutting the kitchen, knocking down walls, renting it out for “passive income.” Then came the idea of selling it altogether: “We could use the money as a down payment for something bigger, something ours.”

I reminded him that the will was written for me alone, that my grandmother wanted me to have security. I thought that would end the conversation. Instead, it escalated. He said I was being selfish, that I wasn’t thinking about “our marriage.” His parents even chimed in, hinting that if I “truly trusted him,” I’d merge everything before the wedding.

The ugliest moment? One night, out of nowhere, he asked if I’d consider adding his name to the deed “just to make paperwork easier later.”

That’s when I realized it wasn’t about building a life together — it was about him securing a piece of something he hadn’t earned.

I ended the engagement. People around me keep saying I was rash, that I’ll regret “throwing away love over money.” But here’s what I see: if someone treats your inheritance like a lottery ticket they’re entitled to, then maybe the love wasn’t what it looked like in the first place.

Did I do wrong? Was I selfish?

Melisa